49ers Warned Against Potetential Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowler: ‘Stay Away’

The San Francisco 49ers could use help in multiple areas, but the team is being warned against a move for a two-time Pro Bowler.

The 49ers are back to .500 after an important win over the Seattle Seahawks. But injuries have hampered the team significantly, especially on the defensive line. But while they could use a new force, Sports Illustrated writer Jose Luiz Sanchez III is telling San Francisco to avoid New York Jets DE Haason Reddick.

Reddick earned two Pro Bowl nods with the Philadelphia Eagles, but has not played a snap since joining the Jets. His contract holdout has continued into the regular season, and that is the major reason to avoid Reddick.

“One way they can boost their pass rush is by trading for New York Jets defensive end Hasson Reddick. It turns out that Reddick is on the trade block, so if the 49ers want to, they could inquire with the Jets about him,” Luiz III wrote on October 15. “…However, the 49ers must stay away from Reddick. I get that he is a sweet player and would help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl this season. The issue with acquiring Reddick is that he is looking for a long-term lucrative contract.”

Reddick has been one of the NFL’s premier edge rushers, but the point is correct. Reddick wants to get paid, and that likely won’t happen in San Francisco.

Reddick Stars for Eagles

Even before arriving with Philadelphia in 2022, Reddick was clearly a top-level player. He racked up 12.5 sacks in his final season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 before totaling 11 sacks with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

But his best season in the league was in 2022. Reddick earned 16 sacks while adding a league-high five forced fumbles. He also added 11 tackles for loss and three passes defended.

He had another exceptional year in 2023 with 11 sacks, but the Eagles collapsed in the back-half of the season. The relationship clearly soured as Philly didn’t plan on paying him, trading him to the Jets in April of 2024 for a third-round pick.

He has not reported for training camp or played a snap. He requested a trade on August 12, which New York is now allowing according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

49ers Running Thin at DL

San Francisco is managing injuries across the roster, but the 49ers are critically down on the defensive line.

DT Javon Hargrave and DE Yetur Matos-Gross are both on the IR, while DE Drake Jackson is on the PUP list and will be unable to return this year. Matos-Gross and Hargrave could return, but that’s already a significant list of injured players.

On top of that, the 49ers are managing an injury for defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. Elliott missed the Thursday night win over the Seahawks, but will ideally benefit from an extra few days of rest before the 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Pair all of these with four more defensive players on the IR, and it’s clear the 49ers will be thinking about reinforcements.