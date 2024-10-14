49ers Star Nick Bosa Drops Strong Words About Chiefs Game

For San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, the upcoming clash with the Kansas City Chiefs is more than just a Super Bowl rematch.

The Chiefs have been the NFL’s top team for the past 5 years or so, with two of their three Super Bowl titles coming via wins over the 49ers. Bosa is now 0-3 against Kansas City since being drafted by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft.

After San Francisco’s 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa commented on the October 20 game. It’s clear that the four-time Pro Bowler is eager to get his first win over the Chiefs.

“Obviously, this was a big one to get, and now we have a little time to get some guys healthy and then, yeah,” Bosa explained. “I mean, we have a long road ahead, and it starts with the team that we haven’t beat yet since I’ve been here, so definitely trying to get the monkey off our back with that one.”

Obviously, it won’t be easy. Kansas City is the AFC’s last undefeated team at 5-0, and they’re coming off a BYE week as well.

Bosa Looking to Build Off Decent Start

After 15.5 sacks and 18.5 sacks in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Bosa had a somewhat lackluster year in 2023. While he still totaled 10.5 sacks, it was still a significant regression from his 2022 Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Six games in 2024, Bosa has had a decent start to the year. He only has three sacks, but he has forced a fumble and intercepted a pass for San Francisco. His standards are such that he will expect more going forward, but it’s still a solid start.

And with the Chiefs coming up, Bosa’s history shows he could be in for a big game. In three games against Kansas City, the former Ohio State Buckeye has 2 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

In the 2024 Super Bowl defeat, Bosa failed to register a sack. But he did hit Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes three times, while also making two tackles for loss.

49ers Star Downplays Chiefs Game

While Bosa has clearly circled the Chiefs game, San Francisco tackle Trent Williams is treating it like any other week. In the same press conference as Bosa, Williams explained that there is no revenge to be had on Kansas City.

“It’s another game. I mean, it’s not like we can get payback for losing in a Super Bowl. That ship has sailed. So it’s another game. We’ve got to come out and try to play complementary football,” the Niners lineman said. “Obviously, we know what type of team that is—one of the best teams in the league, all-star quarterback, you know, great coach. So it’s going to be a tough game regardless.”

Interestingly enough, Williams has also never beaten Kansas City in his 14-year NFL career. Williams is 0-2 with the 49ers, and was also 0-2 during the Washington Commanders‘ two meetings with Williams on the roster in 2013 and 2017.

For better or for worse, two of San Francisco’s most important players have completely different perspectives on the Week 7 contest.