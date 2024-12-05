Mike Macdonald Exuberantly Returns To The Seahawks After Birth Of First Child

Mike Macdonald introduced as Seahawks head coach.

The Seattle Seahawks currently sit atop the all-to-play-for, parity party that is the 2024 NFC West.

Despite a topsy-turvy start to the post-Pete Carroll era, in which Seattle started out a strong 3-0 before losing 5 of their next 6, the Seahawks have bounced back with 3 successive wins against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

Head coach, Mike Macdonald, has managed to steady the ship, and returned Seattle to what it has been over the past two years in the Geno Smith experience – a slightly above average team with slightly below average entertainment value.

However, entering a crucial Week 14 game against division rivals, the 2nd placed Arizona Cardinals, Seattle are hoping that Macdonald might have an extra spark in his step as he prepares for Sunday, per the Seahawks’ official X account.

Welcome to the world, Jack David Macdonald. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Y9ijrmGX0m — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 4, 2024

Mike Macdonald’s Wife Gives Birth To Their 1st Child

Macdonald had been away from the team since Monday, when longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Minnesota Vikings head coach, Leslie Frazier – the team’s assistant head coach – answered media questions.

It was thought that the Seahawks’ rookie head coach would have potentially been away for longer, perhaps even missing the Week 14 game in Arizona, but smooth sailing on the medical front bought Macdonald back within 48 hours of his departure.

The former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator spoke to the media concerning his newfound experience Wednesday, per the Seattle Seahawks’ official website:

“Steph had our boy last night, and both are happy and healthy. That’s kind of a crazy statement to say out loud, but we’re really excited, really blessed obviously. Man, what a woman can do is just an unbelievable thing. What a warrior she is, she’s awesome. I’ll see her later on here at the hospital, but it was an incredible night, I’m just thankful for everybody at the hospital. The doctors, nurses, those people are A-plus-plus in what they do. It’s pretty awesome that’s what they do every day, the stuff they work through. Just really blessed, really excited, can’t wait to see him again tonight.”.

The Seattle Seahawks Hoping For A Coaching “Baby Bump”

It’s a common adage in football, or indeed sports in general, that in the game following the birth of a player’s child, said player will often have an uncharacteristically strong game. In 2023 for example, both Kyle Pitts and Russell Wilson have both scored touchdowns immediately after the birth of their children.

With crunch time coming up in the final stretch of the regular, Seattle have started to ramp up the heat, cutting former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr. after he fumbled two kick returns on Sunday’s close 26-21 win in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets.

The Seahawks will hope that their reasonably strong start gets a final “baby bump” esque multiple-touchdown boost on Sunday, perhaps using Geno Smith as a proxy, who currently ranks 3rd in the NFL with 3,241 passing yards this season.