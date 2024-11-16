Seahawks Send Strong Message as $4 Million Starter Is Cut Amid Losing Streak

The Seattle Seahawks did not wait long to send a message to the roster after the team’s bye week. Seattle released starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson days before the team’s Week 11 rivalry matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Heading into the bye, Seattle had lost five of the last six games, leaving the Seahawks searching for answers. Dodson started all nine games for Seattle prior to being released. The linebacker posted 71 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and a forced fumble for the Seahawks.

Seattle signed Dodson to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Seahawks during the 2024 offseason. The Seahawks received some financial relief on the remainder of Dodson’s deal as the Miami Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers.

“It’s clear Mike Macdonald wants to show players that they will start and earn playing time on merit, not on veteran status or contract,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith detailed in a November 11, 2024 message on X.

Mike Macdonald on the Seahawks Releasing Tyrel Dodson: ‘We’re Going to Give the Other [Linebackers] an Opportunity’

As is clear by Dodson’s release, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was not pleased with the defender’s performance through the first half of the season. If the Seahawks are willing to cut a veteran starter, it sends a message to the rest of the roster that very few jobs are safe.

“We took a step back and realized where we were at,” Macdonald said, per Yahoo Sports. “It was the best thing for us to move forward [without Dodson]. We’re going to give the other [linebackers] an opportunity.

“I hope those guys grab the opportunity by the horns. This also gives Tyrel [Dodson] an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the season strong.”

Seahawks Starting Center Connor Williams Surprisingly Retired Days Before 49ers Game

It has been a week full of surprising roster moves for the Seahawks. Just days before the team’s squares off against the Niners, Macdonald announced that starting center Connor Williams is retiring from the NFL.

Williams was a late offseason addition to help Seattle bolster the center position. Olu Oluwatimi is expected to start at center for the Seahawks.

“Seahawks starting C Connor Williams has decided to retire, per coach Mike Macdonald,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a November 15 message on X. “Just 27 years old, Williams has started every game for Seattle after overcoming a major knee injury from his time in Miami.”

Seattle now faces a lot of roster turnover at key positions heading into the team’s rivalry matchup versus the Niners. Macdonald hinted that the roster movement is less than ideal.

“Coach Mike Macdonald says of starting center Connor Williams suddenly retiring: ‘It’s out of everybody’s control. We’ve got to honor the situation,'” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell detailed Macdonald’s tone in a November 15 note on X. “Of cutting a starting LB (Dodson), now Williams retiring in the same week: ‘It’s exactly how we planned it, drew it up.’ Wry smile.”

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point underdog versus the 49ers, per Action Network. Heading into Week 11, the Cardinals sit in first place in the NFC West at 6-4 as the Seahawks have some work to do given the team’s underwhelming 4-5 record.