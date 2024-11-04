Commanders’ $68 Million WR Humiliates First Round Pick With TD Celebration

It was the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu who once said “watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions.”

In the case of New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, who once famously cursed out the Commanders after they passed him over in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, his words turned into someone else’s actions — in this case Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin burning him for 2 touchdowns in a 27-22 win over the Giants in Week 9.

After McLaurin’s second touchdown, on an 18-yard pass from Jayden Daniels, McLaurin hit Banks with the “too” small celebration.

The win improved the Commanders to 7-2 — the team’s best start to a season since 1996. The Giants dropped to 2-7 and last place in the NFC East Division.

The Giants selected Banks out of Maryland with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Commanders selected cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. at No. 16 overall.

“Bad defense, bad play by me,” Banks said after the game. “I’ve got to be better there.”

McLaurin Broke Out ‘Too Small’ Celebration in 2020

That wasn’t the first time McLaurin broke out the “too small” celebration — he did it in 2020 after burning Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for a long touchdown. That was also the last year the Commanders made the playoffs.

McLaurin, a third round pick by the Commanders in 2019, is experiencing a sort of career revival with Daniels throwing the ball and 2 years after making his only Pro Bowl in 2022. Through 9 games, McLaurin leads the Commanders with 42 receptions for 598 yards and 6 touchdowns.

McLaurin might be also playing his way into another big payday — he only has one season left on the 3-year, $68.36 million contract extension he signed in June 2022.

Before the season, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled McLaurin out as the No. 2 most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

“Terry McLaurin is one of a handful of receivers who have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons,” Ballentine wrote. “The others didn’t have to deal with the sheer amount of quarterback turnover that Scary Terry has seen in Washington. A rundown of the quarterbacks who started games for the Commanders over the last four seasons doesn’t strike fear in the hearts of defensive coordinators. A 36-year-old Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell highlight the list.”

Daniel Has Changed Everything for Commanders

The Commanders made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they drafted LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft — he’s been not only the NFL’s best rookie in 2024 but is in the running to become the first rookie to be named NFL Most Valuable Player since Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown in 1957.

Under the category of “things you wouldn’t have believed one year ago,” the Commanders might be a player at the NFL trade deadline on November 5 … because players from around the league reportedly are asking to play with Daniels.

Headed into Week 9, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed cornerback as the Commanders’ top need, followed by defensive tackle and edge rusher.