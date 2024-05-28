Commanders’ WR Duo Called Out Ahead of ‘Prove-It’ Season

The Washington Commanders have retooled almost every part of their roster headed into the 2024 regular season.

One of the few exceptions will be at wide receiver, where arguably the top two options from 2023 will be the top two options in 2024 with veterans Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson — two players most assume will be catching passes from 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Commander Country’s David Harrison singled out both McLaurin and Dotson as players in “prove-it” seasons for the Commanders in 2024.

“After a solid rookie year Dotson wasn’t able to take the next step toward NFL stardom as the entire offense got bogged down in predictability and quarterback protection issues. So, it’s fair to say that he also hasn’t shown enough to be considered a longterm No. 1 option in Washington.”

McLaurin’s Career as Elite WR on Terrible Team

McLaurin is entering his sixth season since the Commanders drafted him in the third round (No. 76 overall) out of Ohio State in 2019.

Since McLaurin joined the Commanders in 2019, the franchise has an overall record of 29-53-1 and hasn’t had a winning record. They’ve played in the postseason, once, losing in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2020, and have finished in last place in the NFC East three times.

McLaurin has started every game for the Commanders the last three seasons and has four consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He also had over 900 receiving yards as a rookie in 2019.

Washington signed McLaurin to a 3-year, $68.3 million contract extension in March 2022.

PFF’s Sam Monson placed McLaurin on his list of the 32 best wide receivers in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season, slotting the Pro Bowler at No. 18.

Dotson Hasn’t Lived up to Expectations — Yet

The Commanders selected Dotson out of Penn State with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Dotson has 84 receptions for 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons, combined — he had 35 receptions for 523 yards in 10 games in 2022 and 49 receptions for 418 yards and played all 17 games in 2023.

PFF’s Bradley Locker listed Dotson, a third-year wide receiver, as one of his potential breakout stars in the NFC in 2024.

“Dotson finally played all 17 games, but his production didn’t jump much in 2023,” Locker wrote. “A big reason was shaky quarterback play, with Sam Howell pacing the league in turnover-worthy plays. While Howell never seemed to establish good connections with either Terry McLaurin or Dotson, Jayden Daniels should quickly change that, especially by targeting Dotson on intermediate routes — where he notched a 96.4 receiving grade in 2023.”

The Commanders added another wide receiver in the 2024 draft with third-round pick Luke McCaffrey (No. 100 overall), the son of three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL All-Pro wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and the younger brother of 2023 NFL Offensive Player and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.