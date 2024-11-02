Report: Multiple Players Requesting Trades to Commanders Before Deadline

What a difference 8 games makes. If we weren’t sure how the red-hot Washington Commanders were being looked at by the rest of the NFL, we do now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on November 2 that multiple NFL players have disclosed either in private or to their representation they would like to be traded to the Commanders before the November 5 trade deadline — a direct result of Washington’s 6-2 start and electric atmosphere around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“For years — decades even — Washington was viewed as an NFL wasteland, a toxic environment plagued by issues under (Dan) Snyder’s ownership that dragged down the franchise,” Schefter wrote. “But with all the changes the Commanders have made, the newest and ultimate sign of how much has changed can be gauged by the fact that players want to wind up in Washington by the deadline.”

Washington hasn’t had a winning record since going 8-7-1 in 2016. They haven’t made the playoffs since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game in 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2005.

Breaking Down Commanders’ Trade Needs

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed the Commanders’ top three trade needs all on the defensive side of the ball headed into Week 9 — cornerback, defensive tackle and edge rusher.

The Commanders lost star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a season-ending injury when he tore his pectoral muscle in Week 6. Allen, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is a 2-time Pro Bowler and still has one season left on the 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in 2021.

Allen was a popular subject of trade rumors in the offseason and the Commanders drafted defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

At cornerback, the Commanders were counting on 2023 first round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to be a plug-and-play starter but through his first 2 seasons, he’s barely been above a reliable backup.

Daniels Could Draw in Free Agents in 2025

Daniels has taken the NFL by storm after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of LSU. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s unique combination of passing and running teamed with first-year head coach Dan Quinn and first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has been difficult for defenses.

The Commanders are coming off one of the more thrilling moments in recent NFL regular-season history and the play of the year so far — a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Daniels to Noah Brown as time expired for an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

And it’s Daniels who is drawing the interest of players who want to join him on the Commanders. That’s something it’s reasonable to see might continue into the offseason when top free agents like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith could be available.

“As Washington’s locker room rejoiced, one Commanders official noticed Daniels at his locker, watching everyone else in the room celebrate,” Schefter wrote. “Daniels looked calm, composed and seemed as if the dramatic victory was what he expected to happen that day, according to the team official. In his rookie year, Daniels already carries himself like a confident seasoned player. Now the Commanders have put themselves in a position to compete for a division title and a playoff spot but also, just as important, shifted the perception of the franchise.”