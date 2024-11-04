Giants’ Daniel Jones Fires Off 2-Word Message After Another Loss

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had his best performance of the season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 3. Jones threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. While he went into halftime with no passing yards, he came back strong in the second half, clocking 20 completions on 26 attempts and 6.7 yards per attempt. Jones even rushed for 54 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Despite Jones’ solid showing, the Giants fell to the Commanders, 26-18. When asked about another loss, Jones had a two-word message about the team losing again.

Daniel Jones’ Response to the Giants Losing Another Game

“Very frustrating,” Jones said of the loss in a postgame press conference.

“I think yeah, tough, tough position,” he added. “We’ve got to find a way to make some more plays and win these games. So, yeah very frustrating.”

During the same press conference, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II was asked what keeps the team “hungry and motivated.”

“Just understanding your ‘why,'” he replied. “Why you play this sport and who you do it for. We’re grown out here. We got to be able to motivate ourselves and just play a simple game of football. That’s it. My message is you’re just playing organized, backyard football. That’s the approach that should be taken. Just to ease, if there’s any anxiety or anything like that, just to ease it and come ready to play.”

Lawrence also talked about what he says he believes the team needs to do to improve.

“We’ve got to be more precise,” he said. “I think as a team and as individuals, we’ve got to understand the game a little more, understand why certain things are being called, understand the importance of situations in the game and momentum shifts in the game. We haven’t been good at that and that’s the thing.”

He added, “I think the offense played well enough for us to win. Defense just got beat up today.”

Giants Coach Brian Daboll Talks Commanders Loss

Giants head coach Brian Daboll opened the postgame press conference expressing frustration with the loss.

“Tough game. Competitive game,” he said. “In the end just didn’t make enough plays to get the outcome we want. Gave up some big plays there, right before the two minute (warning) and at the end of the half. Those are game changing plays that we need to make.”

When asked about the first half of the game and why the Giants ran the ball so much instead of having Jones throw it, Daboll pushed back on the idea that he was somehow hesitant to have Jones throw the ball.