Commanders Waive 1st-Round Pick Amid Major Austin Ekeler Change

The Washington Commanders are still severing remaining ties to the Ron Rivera era after waiving cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. He’s the second first-round draft pick chosen by Rivera to be released, and Forbes was let go on the same day the Commanders sent veteran running back Austin Ekeler to injured reserve.

Both of those major developments were confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday, November 30.

Losing Ekeler, who suffered a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, is a significant blow to an offense becoming worryingly one-dimensional. Letting Forbes go will be less of a concern because the 16th player selected in the 2023 NFL draft never came close to emerging as a true shutdown corner.

Forbes could barely even get onto the field after Dan Quinn replaced Rivera has head coach earlier this year.

Emmanuel Forbes Summed Up Failings of Ron Rivera Era

Forbes has joined linebacker Jamin Davis as a Rivera first-rounder sent packing by the new Commanders regime. Davis was released back in October and now finds himself trying to stick on the practice squad for the Green Bay Packers.

Quinn and general manager Adam Peters gave up on Davis after initially trying to salvage the 19th player taken in 2021. The Commanders attempted to convert Davis into an edge-rusher, but the switch didn’t take.

Something similar was tried with Forbes, who was given a fresh start by Quinn and his staff. There were warning signs it wouldn’t work out when Forbes got work as a punt returner during the offseason.

The Commanders were trying to find a spot for the 23-year-old, but to no avail. Writing was on the wall by the time both Davis and Forbes were healthy scratches for Week 6’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now Forbes has become the fourth first-rounder drafted by Rivera and Peters’ predecessor Martin Mayhew to be moved on since the midway point of last season, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Purging a roster undone by questionable talent acquisition has generally worked out well for the 7-5 Commanders. Yet a three-game losing streak has put this season’s turnaround under the spotlight.

The scrutiny won’t get any less intense now Ekeler is on the shelf.

Austin Ekeler Injury Adds to Commanders Troubles

A previously high-powered offense has stalled in recent weeks, mostly because of injuries in the backfield. Primary workhorse Brian Robinson Jr. is sidelined with an ankle issue, so Ekeler is out at the worst time.

Not having a dependable veteran behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is far from ideal. Especially when the first-year signal-caller knows he has a problem trying to get the ball to No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Connecting with McLaurin would be easier if Daniels was still able to match his own mobility to a credible running game. The potent combination keeps defenses guessing and playing a step slower. It also creates one-on-one matchups for McLauring on the perimeter.

There will be scant few of those if defenses no longer need to load the box against the run. Not unless journeyman Jeremy McNichols and practice squad member Chris Rodriguez Jr. can get the ground game going again during Ekeler’s absence.