Commanders’ Great Playing ‘Integral’ Role Helping Jamin Davis Switch Positions

The Washington Commanders are hoping switching to edge-rusher can finally help Jamin Davis play like a first-round draft pick. Fortunately, another first-rounder from the franchise’s past, all-time sack leader Ryan Kerrigan, is playing an “integral” role in helping Davis get up to speed at a new position.

Speaking after the first day of 2024 training camp on Wednesday, July 24, head coach Dan Quinn applauded Kerrigan, who’s helping coach the linebackers as a “pass rush specialist,” for how he’s tutoring Davis, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Quinn went into more detail about the work Kerrigan is doing to help Davis get used to rushing the passer more often. Kerrigan, Washington’s top choice in the 2011 NFL draft, “can work very specifically on the skills that we’re going to ask Jamin to do,” according to Quinn, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

That specific work will include “micro-teaching sessions … that over time can add up. When you keep doing that over and over, your skills will continue to increase.”

Working before and after practice with Kerrigan can only be beneficial for Davis’ career and prevent him from landing on the trade block. There aren’t many better authorities on getting after quarterbacks than Kerrigan, who played edge-rusher for 11 seasons, 10 in Washington, where he logged 95.5 sacks.

Niche Role Can Save Jamin Davis

Living up to the billing as the 19th player drafted three years ago has been a tall order for Davis. He rarely showcased consistency in any phase of defense under Quinn’s predecessor Ron Rivera and former defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Rivera and Del Rio were both NFL linebackers, but the position rotted on the vine on their watch. Davis became the poster boy for those struggles, but the 25-year-old won’t be part of the overhaul under Quinn and new DC Joe Whitt Jr.

They transformed personnel by signing Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency, before adding Jordan Magee in the fifth round of the draft. This trio will take the lead, leaving Davis as the odd man out.

It makes sense to give No. 52 a chance to prove himself in a more attacking role closer to the line of scrimmage. Especially since Davis has shown some talent on the blitz, like when he got to Tommy DeVito against the New York Giants in Week 11 last season, a sack highlighted by Mark Tyler of SB Nation’s Hogs Haven.

Despite his obvious takeoff speed and downhill aggression, the previous staff rarely sent Davis on the blitz. He blitzed a career-low 33 times last season, per Pro Football Reference, but Davis can expect to be more active for the new regime.

As Zach Pereles of CBS Sports noted, “Quinn has big plans for moving Jamin Davis … Says he’ll be a big part of the pass rush in certain situations; they want to move him around.”

Kerrigan’s expertise will be important in helping Davis adapt to this demanding a role. It will also be a vital resource for a broader group of suspect edge-rushers.

Ryan Kerrigan Can Be Invaluable for Developing Rotation

The Commanders rotation of edge-rushers is still at the development stage. There’s lack of bluechip talent after the franchise traded defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young midway through last season.

Quinn and new general manager Adam Peters cast a wide net in their search for replacements, but most of the new recruits were low-key signings. Recruits like Dorance Armstrong Jr., who played for Quinn and Whitt with the Dallas Cowboys, but largely in a situational role, the same as fellow newcomer Dante Fowler Jr.

The Commanders also acquired Clelin Ferrell, a former fourth-overall pick. He has a glowing endorsement from an All-Pro, but Ferrell is on his third team in five years.

Ferrell, Fowler and Armstrong combined for just 16 sacks last season. Kerrigan’s tutelage and a more streamlined, attack-based scheme will help boost those numbers.

Time as a standup rusher and traditional defensive end helped Kerrigan develop a well-rounded pass rush plan. His knowledge will help the current contingent, including Davis, thrive out of Quinn’s hybrid base fronts.