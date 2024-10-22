Commanders Release Former First Round Pick in Shocking Move

As the Washington Commanders continue to ascend, the reminders of their recent past continue to make headlines.

The Commanders released 2021 first round pick Jamin Davis on October 22, sending the edge rusher packing after the franchise tried a position switch from inside linebacker they hoped would rejuvenate his career.

“(Davis) becomes the fifth first-round pick since 2019 who is no longer with the team,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote following Davis’ release. “The Commanders traded their 2022 first-round pick, receiver Jahan Dotson, to Philadelphia in August. They traded two previous first-rounders — ends Chase Young (2020) and Montez Sweat (2019) last season to San Francisco and Chicago, respectively. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was drafted in 2019, was cut in 2020.”

Davis was a healthy scratch for the Commanders in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens but was back on the active roster in a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 in which he had 1 tackle.

Davis had 13 tackles and no sacks in 5 games for the Commanders in 2024.

The Commanders are 5-2 and in first place in the NFC East headed into a Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Davis Has Been Disappointment for Commanders

Even with a fresh start with a new head coach in Dan Quinn and a new general manager in Adam Peters in 2024, Davis has continued to come up short for the Commanders.

Washington had already turned down the fifth year option on Davis’ rookie contract that would have paid him $14.4 million in 2025. Still, Davis was thought to have more value than just any random backup and if the Commanders could have gotten anything back in return for Davis by the November 5 NFL trade deadline — anything — that might have been looked at as a win.

In 2022, Davis started 15 games for the Commanders and finished with a career-high 104 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 2 fumble recoveries. He missed four games with injury in 2023 but still had 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 8 TFL, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

Davis was in the final year of a 4-year, $13.79 million, fully guaranteed rookie contract he signed in 2021.

Commanders Built Defense Without Davis in Mind

The Commanders made moves to push Davis down the depth chart in the offseason by signing a pair of free agents in Frankie Luvu (3 years, $36 million) and Bobby Wagner (1 year, $8.5 million) — both inside linebackers who necessitated the move to outside linebacker for Davis.

Headed into training camp, the Commanders only had 57 percent of its 2023 roster back — the lowest number in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote that the franchise rebuilding means the Commanders were set up to be one of the NFL’s aggressive sellers before the trade deadline. Davis was one of the players targeted as trade bait.

“The truth is that the Commanders have a lot to address before they can really start making some noise,” Ballentine wrote. “… That’s not going to happen during the 2024 season, but shipping off veterans to get cap space and draft capital can help next offseason.

” … Jamin Davis could also be a movable piece. The former first-round pick is a free agent next offseason and the Commanders didn’t exactly show they value him by bringing in both (Bobby) Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency this offseason.”