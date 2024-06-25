Commanders’ Coaches Impressed by Player With a ‘Superpower’

Not much went right for Emmanuel Forbes Jr. during his rookie season for the Washington Commanders, but the cornerback is earning a fresh start under Dan Quinn, thanks to a “superpower” that’s left the new head coach impressed.

Forbes caught Quinn’s eye during OTAs and minicamp this offseason, according to ESPN’s John Keim. In particular, Quinn has been enamoured with one part of Forbes’ game: “The first part is really the ball skills and to be able to turn the ball over. And that’s his superpower.”

Taking the ball away from opponents is the heartbeat of Quinn’s approach to defense. It’s what units he coordinated for both the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys did for fun.

Forbes has the pedigree from his college days to become a prolific ball hawk at the pro level. Yet, his fate still hinges on getting bigger and better in other key areas.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Enjoying Clean Slate

The reprieve he’s been granted hasn’t been lost on Forbes. He knows Quinn and his staff are giving him a clean slate, per Keim: “Oh yeah, 1,000% fresh start. They’re giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent.”

Forbes needs a do-over after landing on the bench as a rookie. The player selected 16th overall in the 2023 NFL draft found himself bullied by opposing wide receivers too often.

Keim explained when the problem reached its tipping point: “Forbes’ thin frame caused concern before the draft. He is listed at 173 pounds and said he’s added muscle this offseason. One of his former Commanders coaches said his weight wasn’t an issue except when he faced Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.”

The reference to Philadelphia Eagles’ wideout A.J. Brown is a bad memory for Forbes. He was muscled and overwhelmed by 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown, who burned Forbes for nine catches, 175 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4.

It was a humbling experience for Forbes, but this was only the start of a rapid decline. His lack of physicality soon made No. 13 a favorite target for opponents to exploit.

Like when DJ Moore broke a feeble arm tackle to spin past Forbes and help the Chicago Bears score an upset victory in Week 6.

The spin move leads to a big gain for DJ Moore 😮 #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/B726gE1djR — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

Forbes will need to exert himself more, both at the line of scrimmage and in open space. He says the extra weight Keim referenced “helps me a lot. I can put hands on people and not get over-bullied or overpowered.”

Yet, as Keim pointed out, Forbes will need “to show that in August with the pads on — and demonstrate consistent technique with his footwork in coverage, another problem area according to last year’s staff.”

If Forbes can put more bulk to good use, he’ll be perfect for Quinn’s system.

Commanders’ New Defense Needs ‘Superpower’

Quinn’s defenses have been turnover-generating machines, with many of those thefts coming from cornerbacks. Both Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland led the NFL in interceptions on Quinn’s watch with the Cowboys.

Bland snatched a chart-topping nine picks last season, with NFL Films highlighting some of the best.

"He's got the same amount of touchdowns as me!"@DaRon_Bland's record-setting 2023 season is still unbelievable 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R6lmP4XeBO — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 25, 2024

The record of cornerbacks freely pilfering passes in Quinn’s defenses is no coincidence. Instead, it’s directly related to relentless pressure in front of press coverage.

Quinn likes his corners to press, dating back to his days with the legendary ‘Legion of Boom’ secondary in Seattle. Playing press demands some brute force, so Quinn needs Forbes to assert himself.

Fortunately, the coach noticed Forbes is “bigger than he was for sure, but the length and the ball skills … that position really calls for athleticism, the ball skills and having that length to be able to defend some of the bigger players,” according to Keim.

Forbes putting it all together can make him a true playmaker in this defense, thanks to ball skills that allowed him to set an FBS record for pick-sixes, per SEC Network.

Quinn and Forbes could be the ideal match of coach and player to salvage the Commanders’ first-round investment. If not, Forbes will again find himself on the outside looking in at a rotation featuring more physical cover men like Benjamin St-Juste, Michael Davis and Noah Igbinoghene, who played for Quinn in Dallas.