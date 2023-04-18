Joel Embiid Issues Statement on Tyrese Maxey After Sixers’ Game 2 Win Over Nets

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a big win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. In the first half, things were looking rough, but they turned things around in a big way and earned the victory.

While Joel Embiid put on a solid showing, it was Tyrese Maxey who led the team in scoring. After the contest, Embiid spoke about what it’s like deferring to his teammates. He praised both Maxey and Tobias Harris for their performances.

“You got to do whatever it takes,” Embiid said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I’m doubled. I’m triple-teamed. If I want to, I could get a shot. Is it going to be a good shot? Probably for me, I think so, but probably not most of the time. So, just got to trust it and keep making the right plays. Like I said, in the first half, we were pretty cold, but I knew at some point we were going to knock down shots. Tobias [Harris] was big. Obviously, Ty was big.”

Maxey put up some monster numbers in Game 2 against the Nets. He finished the game with 33 points, three rebounds, and one block on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Embiid, he wasn’t quite as dominant in the scoring column, but he did everything else for the Sixers. He ended the night with 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and three blocks on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Cam Johnson on Sixers’ Joel Embiid & PJ Tucker

The Nets refuse to stop doubling, love the screen from PJ Tucker to open things up for Maxey. Battle of consistent execution. pic.twitter.com/KAtT4yWGH3 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 18, 2023

After Game 1, which the Sixers won in convincing fashion, Nets forward Cam Johnson spoke about Philadelphia’s rebounding, and more specifically, PJ Tucker and Embiid.

“Definitely an area I can be better in for sure,” Johnson said. “PJ kind of just lingers around in that dunker spot and you’re ready to rotate and next thing you know he’s right upside you. So definitely an area for improvement.”

He also had a message about Embiid.

“Just a different look than Joel,” said Johnson. “He’s sitting, same thing [as Tucker], in the dunker [spot]. Break down the point-of-attack defender, draw the help, and give it to him for dump-offs. But he’s an energy guy, high offensive rebounder. So we just got to be a little more alert for what he does in the game.”

Joel Embiid Has Plea for Sixers’ James Harden

Meanwhile, after Game 1, Embiid sent a strong message to James Harden, urging him to stay aggressive no matter what.

“Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far,” Embiid said via House of Highlights. “But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive. He was today. Just attacking. By him attacking, he collapses the defense and creates open shots for everybody, or (Paul Reed), playing in the dunker for easy drop-off passes. The key is not just being a playmaker but being aggressive, going downhill, and creating for himself and everyone else.”