11 Best Sunday Golf Bags for any Golfer

Sunday golf bags are ideal for those players who only carry a few clubs when on the course or the driving range. Thanks to the smaller size and lighter weight compared to golf bags designed to carry a full set of clubs, Sunday golf bags hold less accessories and don’t usually have pockets for apparel or shoes.

There are a few kinds of Sunday bags, including pencil shape style, those with stand legs, those without stand legs, and the traditional bags that resemble large duffle bags. And if you keep reading below, you’ll see our recommendations for the top Sunday golf bags available right now. Each of the aforementioned styles are on the list, so take a look and see which is the best fit for you.