When Is WWE No Mercy 2017? Date, Location & Start Time

WWE.com

Raw has a lot to live up to come September 24.

SmackDown Live managed to put on one of the better No Mercy PPV installments last year. Now that a lot of WWE’s brand PPV’s have been reshuffled, the blue hue of this special event’s logo has been transformed blood red. With that color change comes a card that’s set to feature a bunch of big bouts that wouldn’t look out of place on the big four PPV’s. One of those major matches is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar facing the man who almost destroyed him at this past SummerSlam, Braun Strowman. Plus a battle between two of WWE’s impact players will determine who truly is the “big dog” of the WWE – Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

So without further ado, here’s the official date, location and Kickoff/main show start times for WWE No Mercy 2017.

Date

WWE No Mercy 2017 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on September 24, 2017.

Location

WWE No Mercy 2017 will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles,

California.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE No Mercy 2017 will officially begin at 7 P.M. EST/4 P.M. PST. You can watch it on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the official WWE App, YouTube and several other devices/websites.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– PS3 or PS4

– Xbox 360 or Xbox One

– Sony Internet-connected TVs

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– Kindle Fire or Amazon Fire TV

– Apple TV

– Roku

– iOS enabled devices

– Android enabled devices

– WWE.com

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE No Mercy 2017 will begin at 8 P.M. EST/5 P.M. PST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show.

You’ll be able to watch WWE No Mercy 2017 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– BrightHouse Networks

– Cable One

– Optimum (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– Charter

– Comcast (Xfinity)

– Cox Communications

– Knology

– Mediacom

– RCN

– Suddenlink

– Time Warner Cable

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

Check out any and all WWE related action figures, books, DVDs, Blu-Rays and other types of merchandise right here.