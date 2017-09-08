College Football: Odds & Betting Tips Week 2

No state follows college football more passionately than Texas. Football is a way of life down there. And the Lone Star State is likely still reeling from a hugely disappointing Week 1 of the college football season.

Baylor, a rebuilding program under new coach Matt Rhule in the wake of the Art Briles mess, was still expected to at least be respectable this year. Except the Bears lost at home 48-45 to little FCS school Liberty, which is transitioning to the FBS and had only four wins in history over schools at that level of competition.

Baylor’s only previous loss to a lower-level team came in 1981. Now the heat already is on Rhule with Baylor a 17-point favorite on the college football Week 2 betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com this Saturday against another presumed cupcake in Texas-San Antonio.

The University of Texas coaching debut didn’t go well for Tom Herman, either, as the formerly No. 23 Longhorns have fallen out of the Top 25 following an embarrassing 51-41 home loss against a Maryland team picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten’s East Division.

Herman was only the third UT coach to lose his first game and the 51 points were the most the Longhorns had ever allowed in a season opener and in a head coach’s debut. Texas is a 25-point favorite this week against visiting San Jose State.

Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin entered on perhaps the hottest coaching seat in the country this season and now it’s nuclear after his Aggies somehow blew a 44-10 third-quarter lead at UCLA on Sunday night and lost 45-44. One A&M regent already has publicly called for the school to fire Sumlin in that wake of that collapse. The Aggies host big underdog Nicholls State on Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest news of Week 1 was the season-ending injury suffered by Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois in the No. 3 Seminoles’ loss to No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta. Many experts liked FSU, now ranked 10th, to win the ACC and reach the College Football Playoff. While Francois might not be missed much this week vs. UL Monroe, a 32-point underdog, he surely will be missed starting September 16 vs. current No. 16 Miami.

Quarterback play has been an issue at the University of Florida since Tim Tebow left Gainesville and was again in a Week 1 33-17 loss to Michigan. The Gators had just 192 total yards and three turnovers, with both touchdowns coming on defense. Since Tebow left, Florida has failed to reach 250 yards of total offense 22 times, the second most among all Power 5 teams (Wake Forest) in that stretch.

No. 22 UF will be a massive betting favorite for its home opener Saturday against FCS school Northern Colorado. Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks will start under center again for Florida. He was pulled in the third quarter vs. Michigan.

