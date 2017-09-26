NFL Week 4 Opening Odds Rundown and Betting Analysis

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been a great bounce-back team recently, which is something to keep in mind ahead of a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who were embarrassed on foreign soil last week.

In a renewal of their AFC North rivalry, the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers are listed as a 2.5-point road favorite on the Week 4 NFL betting lines against the host Ravens with a 43.5 total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Steelers, who are coming off an overtime defeat against the lowly Chicago Bears during Week 3, are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games after a loss. They are also 0-3 ATS in their last three matchups against the Ravens. Baltimore was pummeled 44-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars during a Week 3 game in London, but they are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 divisional games.

The New Orleans Saints are 2.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins with a 49 total for their matchup at Wembley Stadium in London this week. The total has gone over in 10 of the Saints’ last 12 games as favorites. The Dolphins are 1-6 SU in their last seven games in Week 4.

The Denver Broncos are three-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46.5 total. The Raiders are 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against the Broncos, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games at home in October.

The Tennessee Titans are 1.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans with a 43.5 total. The Titans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against the Texans. The total has gone under in five of the Texans’ last seven games in the early afternoon.

The New England Patriots are nine-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers with a 48.5 total. The total has gone over in 10 of the Panthers’ last 13 road games that came after consecutive home games. The Patriots are 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games in the early afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3.5-point road favorites against the New York Jets with a 39 total at sports betting sites. The Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against the Jets. The Jets are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games at home against teams with winning records.

The Seattle Seahawks are 13-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts with a 41.5 total in the Sunday Night Football matchup. The total has gone over in seven of the Colts’ last eight games as road underdogs. The Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games at home in October.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Redskins with a 49.5 total in the Monday Night Football matchup. The Redskins are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games at night. The Chiefs are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games at home.

And the Dallas Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games against the NFC. The Cowboys are 2-6 SU and ATS in their last eight games in Week 4.

