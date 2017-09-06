Top 10 Best Man Cave Bar Ideas for Football Fans 2017

Football is finally here. And if you have a man cave, it’s time to get it up to speed. Especially in the bar area, where you can spruce it up with brand new NFL and NCAA football gear, including glassware, coasters, bottle openers, and more.

Before continuing below, check out our post on the best man cave furniture ideas for football fans. There you will find ideas for chairs, sofas, seat covers, bar stools, and tables, in all of your favorite NFL and college football teams.

So keep reading below to see some of the man cave bar ideas for football fans, including both NFL and NCAA items.

1. NFL Elite Pint Glass Set (Pack of 2), 16-Ounce

The NFL Elite Pint Glass Set from Boelter Brands is something every man cave bar could use. Each glass of the set of two can hold up to 16 ounces of your favorite drink. Stylishly designed with a full color team logo on each side of the glass, the team name etched into each glass, and the team color spray at the bottom of each glass, the item is available in most NFL teams. If you’re looking for something a little different, perhaps the color changing NFL team pints might be something that interests you. They go from white to your favorite team’s color when a cold beverage is added.

Price: Raiders shown at $27.60; prices vary depending on team and availability

2. NFL Set of Two 20 Ounce Tumblers

The Set of Two 20 Ounce Tumblers would look and feel like regular glass, but are made of shatterproof acrylic, so you won’t need to worry about broken glass on gameday. Featuring your favorite team’s colors and logos, the tumblers from Duck House are designed to keep your drink chilled for extended periods of time, so you’ll spend more time watching the game and less time running to the refrigerator for another cold one. Available in most NFL teams, the tumblers not only would be perfect for your bar, but also make a great gift for any football fan.

Price: Giants shown at $17.50; price varies depending on team and availability

3. NFL Sportula Products Boasters Stainless Steel Coasters

Now that you’ve got your glassware, you’ll need some drink coasters to rest them on. And the Boasters Stainless Steel Coasters from NFL Sportula Products aren’t your run-of-the-mill coasters. Made of heavy duty stainless steel, the the premium coasters feature a laser cut logo of your team and have a cork backing so you know durability won’t be an issue. They come in a set of 4 and measure 4 inches by 4 inches, a perfect size to hold a glass and protect your bar from moisture and scratches. Most NFL teams are available, but if you’re in the market for something a little simpler and less expensive, check out the NFL Licensed 4 Pack Flexible 4 Inch Coaster Set.

Price: Patriots shown at $24.99; prices vary depending on team and availability

4. NCAA Hip Flask, 8-Ounce

If you’ve got a man cave bar, then it probably means you have liquor, so it only makes sense that you also have a flask. Featuring a fine matte stainless steel finish, the 8 ounce flask features a hand-crafted and hand-painted team logo made of premium zinc. Officially licensed and available in a number of major colleges, the NCAA Hip Flask also has a durable hinged cap to prevent losing it.

Price: Michigan shown at $21.59 (32 percent off MSRP); prices vary depending on school and availability

5. NCAA Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

Every bar needs a bottle opener, so do it in style with the NCAA Wall Mounted Bottle Opener by Siskiyou. Simply mount the opener on the wall — ideal for indoor or outdoor bars — and it’s ready to break open the bottles. Measuring 9.75 inches by 9.75 inches by 9.75 inches, it’s an officially licensed product and available in dozen of major universities. If you’re a professional football fan, browse a selection of NFL Wall Mount Bottle Openers here.

Price: Alabama shown at $19.99

6. NFL Wine Glass, 12-ounce, 2-Pack

Not everyone is a beer drinker, so it’s always a good idea to have a few wine glasses on hand at your bar. The NFL 2-Pack set from Boelter Brands can hold up to 12 ounces per glass and are dishwasher safe (the top shelf is recommended). Available in most NFL teams, each glass is decorated with your favorite team’s logo, as well as the team’s colored spray at the base and stem for a little extra style. And also take a look at the NFL Stainless Steel Wine Chiller and Holder, which will keep your bottle cold up to 5 hours. It’s a perfect item to bring to the tailgate party.

Price: Cowboys shown at $45.00; prices depend on team and availability

7. Fanmats NFL Vinyl Drink Mat

Keep your bar protected and stain-free with an NFL Vinyl Drink Mat from Fanmats. Featuring your favorite team’s logo in a sleek design, each mat will collect any spills and prevent damage to the top of your bar. And it’s also very easy to clean and disinfect. Each mat measures 24 inches long by 1.8 inches wide by 0.5 inches high. It’s available in most teams, so browse a wider selection of NFL Vinyl Drink Mats here.

Price: Packers shown at $13.99 (7 percent off MSRP); prices vary depending on team and availability

8. NCAA Two Piece Rocks Glass Set

Enjoy a nightcap in the NCAA Two Piece Rocks Glass Set of your favorite school or alma mater. Each glass is adorned with a handcrafted high-quality metal logo, which is certain to let everyone know who you are pulling for this football season. The Rocks Glass Set is perfect for your own man cave bar or as a gift. Ea

Price: Florida State shown at $29.99; prices vary depending on school and availability

9. NFL Elite Shot Glass, 2-ounce, 2-Pack

A man cave bar and shot glasses go hand-in-hand. And there’s no better way to show off your team pride than with the NFL Elite Shot Glass 2-Pack by Boelter Brands. The glass features a full color team logo on each side and the team named etched on the side. Another nice touch is the team-colored spray which brightens up the bottom of each glass. Check out the whole inventory of Boelter Brands’ NFL Shot Glass Packs here.

Price: Steelers shown here at $18.40

10. WinCraft Deluxe Man Cave Flag

If you’re hosting gameday in your man cave, you need to have it accessorized with some of your favorite team’s stuff. And you can show off your team allegiance with the Deluxe Man Cave Flag from WinCraft. Measuring 3 feet by 5 feet, the flag would fit perfectly behind your bar. Made of 100 percent polyester, it features screen print graphics in eye-popping colors. The flag is available in most NFL teams, so browse a wider selection of the Deluxe Man Cave Flag here.

Price: Seahawks shown here at $37.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.