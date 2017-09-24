WWE No Mercy 2017: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

Note – WWE No Mercy 2017 will kick off this evening at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle must be proud of his latest PPV card.

No Mercy 2017 is being ran by the Red Brand this year and Angle is making sure it tops SD Live’s 2016 effort. Raw’s biggest Superstar and current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will confront his biggest challenger since Goldberg – Braun Strowman. Also on the card is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, an Intercontinental Championship defense from The Miz against Jason Jordan, a Fatal 5-Way for the Raw Women’s Championship and so much more. With just eight matches in total, this special event is shaping up to either be a solid effort overall or a shockingly incredible showcase from the Raw brand.

You’ve come to the right place to read up on all the results/highlights from WWE No Mercy 2017.

Read More From Heavy

When Is WWE No Mercy 2017? Date, Location & Start Time

Read More From Heavy

WWE No Mercy 2017: Matches & Predictions

Apollo Crews vs. Elias

WWE No Mercy 2017

WWE.com

Winner:

Highlights:

The Miz vs. Jason Jordan (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

WWE No Mercy 2017

WWE.com

Winner:

Highlights:

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma (Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

WWE No Mercy 2017

WWE.com

Winner:

Highlights:

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

WWE No Mercy 2017

WWE.com

Winner:

Highlights:

Pages: 1 2 3
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook