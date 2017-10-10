10 Years Ago: Bugs Attack Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain in ALDS

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 05: Gnats (bugs) swarn the mound as manager Joe Torre #6 of the New York Yankees talks with relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain #62 as his teammates try to swat the insects away against the Cleveland Indians during Game Two of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain’s career was perhaps defined by a bug attack during Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS vs. Cleveland Indians, which was 10 years ago to this day.

Yankees and Indians are playing in ALDS Game 1 tonight.

Coincidentally, Chamberlain told the NY Post that he is retired from MLB on Wednesday.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook