10 Years Ago: Bugs Attack Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain in ALDS

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 05: Gnats (bugs) swarn the mound as manager Joe Torre #6 of the New York Yankees talks with relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain #62 as his teammates try to swat the insects away against the Cleveland Indians during Game Two of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain’s career was perhaps defined by a bug attack during Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS vs. Cleveland Indians, which was 10 years ago to this day.
