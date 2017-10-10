10 Years Ago: Bugs Attack Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain in ALDS

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ex-Yankee Joba Chamberlain’s career was perhaps defined by a bug attack during Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS vs. Cleveland Indians, which was 10 years ago to this day.

Yankees and Indians are playing in ALDS Game 1 tonight.

Coincidentally, Chamberlain told the NY Post that he is retired from MLB on Wednesday.