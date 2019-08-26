The Family Chantel: Spoilers for Tonight’s Episode 8/26/2019

The Family Chantel premieres tonight at 10/9c on TLC. The popular spinoff series follows Chantel and Pedro Jimeno’s families as they continue their ongoing family feud, and tonight’s episode promises some serious drama between Chantel’s parents and Pedro’s sister and mother.

In the clip below, Pedro’s mother Lidia threatens either Chantel or her mother Karen (it’s unclear who exactly she is speaking to), saying “You attacked my daughter, and I can attack you too.” Lidia is referring to the fateful dinner fight that broke out between Pedro and Chantel‘s brother River during an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, when a brawl broke out at the the dinner table.

Both Families Confront Each Other About the Disastrous Dinner Brawl, Which Sparks Another Confrontation

In the extended sneak peek of the clip below, Chantel’s mom, Karen, and dad, Thomas, come face-to-face with Pedro’s sister Nicole and mother Lidia in the Dominican Republic. The meeting quickly turns heated after Pedro mistranslates something Chantel said to his family.

“We love Pedro and Chantel,” Karen tells Lidia and Nicole, who immediately responds with a sarcastic “oh wow, oh wow” while Lidia says “that’s surprising.” Nicole then adds, “Why if you love my brother, love our family, then why did you hit me?”

Chantel replies “If somebody jumps on top of you, I would hope that somebody would rip their weave out.” However, Pedro doesn’t translate Chantel’s (slightly confusing) response correctly, and instead tells his mom and sister, “She said that if someone…She would take your wig off too.”

The camera cuts over to a confessional with Chantel, who tells the cameras “It is really hurting me, because my mom and I tried to have Pedro translate, ‘How would you feel if someone came into your home and tried to fight you?’ Pedro translated, ‘How’d you feel if somebody wanted to rip off your wig?’ But that’s not what was said.”

Karen adds “if someone jumps on top of my children, I will protect them, and in America, it’s legal,” which doesn’t sit well with Lidia. Lidia angrily responds “and I can attack you too. You attacked my daughter, I can attack you too.”

Earlier promos for the season show the fight heating up further, with Lidia saying “you invite my children to your house and then you assault them,” while Karen stands up and says “we’re about to get into it in the alley.” Check out the promo below:

Winter Accompanied Them to the Dominican Republic to Get Some Time Away from Jah

People also shared a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, which shows Chantel’s brother River and sister Winter heading to the Dominican Republic with the rest of the family, although it doesn’t look like they were involved in the fight in the alley.

Karen mentions that Pedro’s “whole family is here, so here we are, too,” before adding, “Secondly, Winter needs some time away from Jah. I felt that it would be good and healthy for her to get away from some of that negative energy.” For those who need a refresher, Winter’s longtime boyfriend Jah recently revealed that he has another child who Winter didn’t know about. You can read more about Jah here.

River doesn’t sound like he’s too happy to be there, despite having a little getaway trip with Pedro recently. “I’m going to be honest, I don’t even want to see Pedro,” he admits. “Just because we went on that guys trip together, it only means I can tolerate Pedro. It doesn’t mean I like him. And I’m not trying to run away from my problems like Winter. She still hasn’t figured out what she wants to do about Jah.”

Winter makes it clear in the clip that she doesn’t want to discuss Jah, but River keeps pushing, and even tries to high-five her after asking if she “finally broke up with him.”

“You know, it’s beautiful, the sun’s out, I’m going to get a tan,” Winter says. “I really don’t want to think about that drama at all. I don’t.”

Tune in Mondays at 10/9c on TLC to catch the newest episode of The Family Chantel.

