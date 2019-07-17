Chantel & Pedro Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together and even have a spinoff series titled The Family Chantel set to air next Wednesday, July 24.

TLC is airing a special on the couple tonight, called “Chantel & Pedro: From the Beginning,” which will highlight the highs and lows of their relationship as they applied for the K-1 visa and as tensions started to rise between their families.

With the special airing tonight at 9/8c on TLC, fans might be wondering if the couple is still together and where they are with their lives today. Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Chantel & Pedro Met Through a Mutual Friend, But Chantel Lied to Her Family About Marrying Him

The couple met via a mutual friend several years ago. Pedro wanted to learn English and Chantel wanted to learn Spanish, so they started teaching each other and quickly fell in love. Pedro proposed to Chantel on her third trip to the Dominican Republic, and the rest is history.

However, Chantel lied to her family about Pedro and told them he was moving to the U.S. on a student visa. She left out the fact that she and Pedro had 90 days to tie the knot, so when her family found out that the two were actually getting married, they were immediately suspicious of his intentions with Chantel and accused him of using her for his American visa so he could send money back to the Dominican Republic.

This little lie kicked off one of the most dramatic family feuds in 90 Day Fiancé history, which even landed them their very own spinoff show centered around the family conflict, fights and drama.

Pedro Was Involved in a Few Cheating Scandals & Their Relationship Was Rocky For a While

Although the couple appears to still be married, they hit a rough patch recently when Pedro booked a one-way flight back to the Dominican Republic without Chantel. He stayed with his family and apparently his sister Nicole announced that he was “single” for the night, and took him out partying. While the group was out drinking at a club, one of Nicole’s friends started dancing on Pedro and gave him a lap dance. Pedro even admitted to the cameras that he “messed up” by dancing with her, and the drama that ensued between he and Chantel is still being documented on the show.

On top of the incident with Nicole’s friend at the dance club, at one point Pedro even asked their immigration lawyer if he would still be able to keep his green card if he and Chantel got divorced. When his lawyer told him that he would be able to stay in the U.S., according to Soap Dirt, he was “very happy,” although Chantel was angry and hurt that he was asking such a question.

Although They’ve Faced Some Bumps in the Road, The Couple Appears to Still be Together

Despite the fact that Chantel and Pedro have had constant drama in their lives and their relationship since the two first got together, they have continued to try to work through their issues and appear to still be married today. The couple even launched their own business recently, called “Pedro & Chantel LLC,” back in April, 2019, according to In Touch Weekly.

Fans were questioning whether or not the two were still together since neither has posted a picture with the other on Instagram in months, but that might not mean anything. It could just be in Chantel and Pedro’s contracts with TLC that they can’t share photos with each other until the season concludes, so fans are just going to have to wait and see how things unfold by tuning in to 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8/7c. You can also catch the special on Chantel and Pedro tonight at 9/8c and the premiere of The Family Chantel on Wednesday, July 24 at 10/9c.

