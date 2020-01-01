Katie & Derek on Married at First Sight Season 10: Meet the Couple

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples featured on Season 10. The new season premieres Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will feature Katie and Derek’s journey as they attempt to navigate their lives after the couple met and married at the alter.

Derek is a 26-year-old cyber security engineer who grew up in Maryland in a tight-knit military family. Although his parents divorced when he was young, he still believes in the institution of marriage and hopes his time on MAFS will help him find “the one.”

Katie, 25, also has divorced parents, and joined the experimental dating series to help her find a soulmate after years of struggling to do so on her own. Katie is a mental health professional from Virginia and she has high hopes for her future on the show.

Here’s what you need to know about Katie and Derek ahead of the Season 10 premiere of MAFS:

Katie’s Upbringing Has Made Her Cautious About Dating

Katie was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia alongside her three brothers. Although her parents divorced when she was young, her father remarried a woman who became an intricate part of Katie’s support system growing up, so family is very important to the mental health professional. “Her three brothers are her best friends and her father is her hero,” her Lifetime profile states.

However, her upbringing has made her cautious about who she chooses as a partner, according to Lifetime, and has helped her figure out what she really wants in a relationship and from her husband-to-be. The Virginia native struggled to find a lasting connection with a partner over the years, and is ready to let the MAFS experts work their magic.

Derek Still Believes in True Love, Despite His Parents’ Divorce

Derek also grew up with divorced parents, so the Maryland native developed a sense of staunch family values over the years, which has “helped shape his views on marriage today,” according to Lifetime. Although his parents split when he was young, he claims that it had no impact on his views of love, relationships or marriage in any negative way, Reality TV World reports.

After years of failed relationships and little luck with his love life, the reality star is ready to meet his soulmate and settle down in a life of married bliss. Derek is excited for the MAFS experiment and has faith that the experts will match him up with the love of his life.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Katie and Derek on Married at First Sight.

