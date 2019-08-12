90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle Job & Salary: Is He Struggling Financially?

On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Karine Martins worries that her husband Paul Staehle can’t financially support their son Pierre, which brings up the question of Paul’s employment situation. What does Paul do for work? Is he struggling financially? How much money do the reality stars make?

Before Paul relocated to Brazil to be with Karine, he worked on a farm near his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Paul shoveled cow manure, or as Paul calls them, “cow pats,” while working on the farm. During an episode bonus scene of the show, Paul’s boss, who was introduced on camera only as “Dale,” told the cameras that Paul wasn’t very good at his job.

In the clip above, Paul breaks the news to his boss that he has to move to Brazil because Karine’s visa wasn’t approved. Although Paul made it sound like he was really bummed to be quitting the farm, Dale almost appeared to be relieved that they didn’t have to fire him.

“Paul’s been doing some very menial work for us, he’s been moving cow patties,” Dale tells the cameras. “And I thought at a minimum he could at least do that much for us. But in Paul’s case, it just was not a good match for us, so I really believe that if he hadn’t quit us today, he may not have been here much longer anyways.”

Paul, who has had several felony run-ins with the law in the past and has a lengthy criminal record, struggled to find work throughout his time on the TLC show. He even admits in the clip above that he has taken on some odds jobs here and there to make money in order to pay for Karine’s visa, but he hasn’t had much luck in the employment department.

Last summer, Paul was offered a job through his 90 Day co-star David Toborowsky and his friend Chris, according to In Touch Weekly. Chris mentioned that Paul had taken a job that he’d originally offered David, writing on Facebook “Had a great night with Paul and David at Fort Knockers,” Chris captioned his Facebook post. “I offered Paul a job here, the one David wouldn’t take.” The position available was for a manager of a storage facility that Chris owned.

It’s unclear at this time if/why that job didn’t work out, but just a short month later, Paul wrote on Facebook in September, 2018 that he took a position with Tactical Detection K9, where he helped train dogs as a K9 Handler, according to another article by In Touch Weekly. It isn’t clear if he still works for Tactical Detection K9, and his social media pages don’t actually indicate whether he currently has a job at all. His Facebook profile just states that he is a “Proud T-Mobile Customer.”

Money has often been a source of contention between Paul and his wife. The couple has argued in the past over money and expenses for the baby, and the clip below shows Karine stating that she isn’t sure Paul realizes how expensive a baby is. We know that Paul struggled to afford Karine’s visa, although it appears the couple is finally back and living in the U.S. However, their net worth and annual income isn’t publicly available at this time.

We do know that 90 Day Fiancé stars make an average of $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet. However, the couples don’t always appear in every single episode of the season, so that number varies depending on the couple.

Although Paul and Karine haven’t announced just how much money the couple makes, we also know that Karine promotes several sponsored products on her Instagram page, and since the two are reportedly back in America and living in Kentucky, it’s safe to say they have worked through some of their financial issues involving Karine’s visa.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Paul and Karine‘s continuing journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

