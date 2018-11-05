25 Best Christmas Gifts for Neighbors: The Ultimate List (2018)

We’ve got a list of great Christmas gifts for your neighbor. Read on to get inspired and find a great holiday gift, or a gift that’s suitable for other occasions like a birthday or hostess gifting. Most gifts on our list below are $25 or less.
Flee Green Coaster Set With Flower Pot Shaped Holder
Our Review
This funny yet functional gift is a great gift for anyone who loves entertaining. This set of stackable coasters includes coasters for five people, which can be stacked into a fun cactus shape when the coasters are not in use. The coasters are heat resistant and waterproof, because they are made from EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). This is a great gift for any neighbor who grows cacti or succulents.
Bolaball Solid Wood Number Kubb Set
Our Review
Number Kubb is a really fun yard game that’s become a standard at my backyard BBQs, but it’s also a lot of fun to play in the colder months of the year. This game is great for both kids and adults. If you want a gift for a family of active neighbors, give this little gift a shot.
Hatch Baby Rest Night Light & Sound Machine
Our Review
Have neighbors with a new baby, or a baby on the way? This is a thoughtful gift that will ensure everyone’s getting a good night of sleep. They can control it remotely via the easy-to-use Hatch Baby Rest app. Looking for more gift ideas? Consider something from our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women.
Yoobao Portable Charger 10000mAh Power Bank External Battery Pack
Our Review
It seems like everyone has a smartphone these days. This cute portable charger is a great gift idea for the neighbor who is always on her phone, or the neighbor who owns lots of pet cats. With enough juice to recharge the average smartphone at least twice, this is also a nice gift for anyone who travels frequently and needs to stay connected while on the go.
Fred TWO FOR TEA Infuser & Mug Gift Set
Our Review
Narwhals rule. This is a great gift idea for your neighbors who like tea, coffee, or cute marine animals. While designed to be used as a tea infuser, you could also put instant coffee or aromatic spices into the infuser. We recommend that you include a little package of coffee or tea to take things to the next level, at least for the neighbors you are really close with. If you need another gift idea for the neighbor who loves quirky kitchen items, we also love these wacky egg molds.
‘The Infidel and the Professor: David Hume, Adam Smith, and the Friendship That Shaped Modern Thought’
Our Review
Looking for a gift for an educated neighbor who loves reading? This book will appeal to lovers of history, philosophy, or politics. The book follows Hume and Smith’s relationship from their first meeting in 1749 until Hume’s death in 1776, and explains how the two men each influenced their other. If you’re shopping for a neighbor who is an opera buff, skip The Infidel and the Professor and opt for Puccini Without Excuses, which should be right up their alley.
Crown Maple Organic Grade A Maple Syrup (Bourbon Barrel Aged)
Our Review
Maple syrup is a wonderful holiday gift, and this syrup is made extra special thanks to additional aging in bourbon barrels. This adds a nice dimension to the syrup, and it tastes especially nice on pancakes and waffles. This product is made in Dutchess County, New York, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone originally from that area.
Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver
Our Review
This creative soap dish makes it easier to keep the soap dish clean and free of soap residue. This is a great gift for neighbors who just moved in, and maybe haven’t had a chance to get all the little niceties they want for their new place. For anyone who hates soft, mushy soap, this soap saver soap dish is the answer.
Barr Co. Soap Shop Hand Cream (Blood Orange Amber Scent)
Our Review
This time of year, you can’t go wrong with giving hand cream as a gift. Many men and women are struggling with dry winter skin this month, so hand cream will definitely be well-received. This particular hand cream has a nice consistency that doesn’t feel greasy after you apply it. We love the uplifting blood orange and amber scent.
Wildlife Kitchen Knife Set in Gift Box
Our Review
We're obsessed with these colorful knife sets from Chef's Vision. Arguably one of the coolest holiday gifts this year, we love this gift idea for passionate home cooks, wildlife lovers, or both.
Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Our Review
When in doubt, chocolate is a safe bet. These dark chocolate and salted caramel confections are totally delightful. This canister weighs 36 ounces, meaning over two pounds of sweet goodness. If your neighbor has a sweet tooth, this canister of goodness is gonna be right up their alley.
‘I’m Not Slurring My Words. I’m Speaking in Cursive’ Glass
Our Review
This is the perfect gift for the neighbor that is always up for splitting a bottle of wine with you at the end of the day. Get two to give them a matched set, or pair a single glass with a bottle of their favorite wine.
Creative Co-op ‘Eat Here’ Sign
Our Review
Need a gift for the neighbor who loves to cook (or just loves retro Americana)? This cute sign will be a fun addition to their kitchen.
Rachael Ray Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Our Review
Have a neighbor who had a tough year? Perhaps they lost their job, got a divorce, or lost some of their belongings in a disaster. If they need to re-build their kitchen from scratch, this complete cookware set is an affordable and practical option.
We also recommend this gift for young adult neighbors who haven't gotten their first set of "grown up" cookware yet, as well as for any Rachael Ray superfans.
Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug
Our Review
These cute "handwarmer" mugs are very comfortable to hold, and also keep your hands warm on cold mornings.
Please note that this mug is available in both right-hand and left-hand variations. If you have a leftie neighbor, they'll be surprised you went to the effort to get a mug that would be more comfortable for them to use.
Rose Gold Geometric String Lights
Our Review
These simple lights are the perfect gift for the neighbor with a boho chic style. The delicate rose gold color and funky geometric design really create an unusual look for any interior space. Each strand is five feet long, so consider picking up two or three packages if you think they'd like to cover a larger wall space.
Chemex Classic Series Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Our Review
If you know nothing about your neighbor, but want to get them something nice for the holidays, it's hard to go wrong with something coffee-related. Pair this up-market coffee brewing system with a bag of your favorite beans, and your neighbor will become your friend overnight.
Oliviers & Co Premium Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
Our Review
Looking for a gift for your foodie neighbor? This fancy-pants balsamic is the real deal. Give it alone with a bow around the neck of the bottle, or pair it with homemade bread, salt, or olive oil to take things to the next level.
BeanieTail Knit Cap for High Ponytails
Our Review
This cute "beanietail" hat from C.C. is the perfect winter running accessory. If you have a neighbor who loves winter runs, but hates trying to get her hair under a hat, this is a stellar Christmas gift idea for your neighbor.
Candle Gift Set – Lavender, Rose, Tea Tree & Peppermint (for Stress Relief)
Our Review
Everyone needs help with stress relief. These gift-worthy candles smell as great as they look. Give all four to your favorite neighbor, or split the set among multiple homes if money is tight this year.
3dRose ‘Best Neighbor Ever’ Mug
Our Review
Sometimes the simple gifts are the best gifts. Give them this mug, and they'll know exactly where they stand with you. For extra festive fun, pair this gift with some peppermint hot cocoa mix.
Neighbors by Chance Friends By Choice Tea Towel
Our Review
This kitchen towel perfectly expresses how you feel about your favorite neighbors. Consider purchasing two towels, and pairing them with some tea, homemade bread, or other small kitchen gift to make your Christmas gift bundle feel more complete.
Storm Glass
Our Review
A storm glass is a great gift for any neighbor who is always talking about the weather. The crystals inside the glass rearrange based on incoming weather patterns, so you can see at a glance if it looks like rain.
‘One Summer: America, 1927’
Our Review
Looking for a great gift for a history buff or American patriot? This love letter to American history highlights just one summer, the summer of 1927, a short period of American history that was packed with excitement and innovation.
In his classic humorous style, author Bill Bryson covers some of the biggest events in 1927, including Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, Babe Ruth’s pursuit of the home run record, the rise of Al Capone, and the release of the first motion picture with sound.
This American summer was a time of excitement and optimism, but also some harrowing events, and the resulting book is a hugely entertaining page-turner. We think this is a particularly nice gift for a history teacher, father, or anyone who is interested in sports or true crime.
Keurig 119277 K250 Coffee Maker
Our Review
If your wife is a caffeine addict, then she'll love this simple, programmable coffee maker from Keurig. Designed to produce convenient single-serve cups, the machine is also capable of brewing a full carafe of coffee using K-Carafe pods. The sleek, colorful design will add a pop of freshness to her morning routine. This is great for the home kitchen, as well as the workplace.