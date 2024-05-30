Minnesota Man Dismembered Pregnant Sister, Left Body Part on Front Step, DA Says

Jack Joseph Ball is a Lakeville, Minnesota, man who is accused of murdering and dismembering his pregnant sister and leaving her body part on a person’s front step, according to a news release from the prosecuting attorney.

Jack Joseph Ball, age 23 of Lakeville, was charged on May 28 “with two counts of murder in the second degree in connection with the death of his 30-year-old sister, Bethany Ann Israel and her unborn child,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced in a news release.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office “determined the cause of death as a result of complex homicidal violence and confirmed Ms. Israel was between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant,” the release says.

Authorities found journals and handwritten paperwork belonging to Ball in which he said he was angry his sister was pregnant and was “no longer innocent,” the complaint says.

A woman who knew the victim wrote on Facebook, “Bethany Israel brought so much light and joy to this world. She was the most gentle, kind, and genuine person. What happened to her is absolutely tragic. Life is so unfair. My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her.”

Bethany Ann Israel Went to Dinner With Her Brother Before She Was Murdered, Authorities Say

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, May 23, “family members were concerned about Ms. Israel as she hadn’t returned home after having dinner with her brother earlier that evening at a residence in Lakeville. A family member then drove to the residence and witnessed Mr. Ball quickly leave the scene,” the release says.

After entering the home, the family member “saw a significant amount of blood and immediately contacted authorities. Lakeville Police Department responded at approximately 11 p.m. where they found bloody knives and several dismembered body parts they believed to belong to Ms. Israel,” the release says.

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific — words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” Keena said in the news release. “My office will work hard to ensure the victims receive justice and will provide the necessary support for the victims’ family.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother called police said said she thought her daughter “had been killed inside.”

She said that family had not heard from Bethany so they drove to the residence to check on her. When the mother arrived, she saw Ball leaving the residence and said he “just tore out of the house.” She entered the home and saw a “substantial amount of blood” and called 911, the complaint said.

When police entered the home, they saw a large pool of blood on the kitchen floor and observed a bloody saw, hatchet, and large bloody knives, the complaint says. They located several dismembered body parts that they believed were Israel throughout the house, the complaint says.

Jack Ball Is Accused of Leaving a Body Part on a Rosemount Resident’s Front Step, Authorities Say

While police were attempting to locate Mr. Ball in Rosemount, police “received a 911 call from a Rosemount resident reporting they observed a man on a home security camera place what appeared to be a body part on their front step,” the release says.

“Officers responded and after a brief search, Mr. Ball was located in the backyard of a neighboring home and taken into custody. Ball had an injury to his neck that looked to be self-inflicted and was transported to a local hospital,” the release says.

When police received the call from the person with the ring camera about the body part, they arrived and located the body part, the complaint says. They found Ball in a shed in the backyard covered in blood and with a self-inflicted throat wound, the complaint says.

Ball appeared in Dakota County District Court “through video conferencing from the hospital,” the release says. “Bail was set in the amount of $2 million without conditions ($1 million with conditions) by Judge Bryce Ehrman. After Mr. Ball is medically cleared, he will be transferred to the Dakota County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Hastings.”

There Is a GoFundMe Page to Help the Victim’s Husband

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the victim’s husband, Josh Israel. It reads,

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely departure of Bethany Israel, who left us on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. Bethany was not only a cherished wife, daughter, sister, and an expectant mother but also a beloved figure in the volleyball community. Bethany’s radiant spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love for life, her family, and the friendships she nurtured are the legacies she leaves behind. As a beacon of warmth and generosity, Bethany’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. In the wake of this immense loss, we are reminded of the financial hardships that often accompany such profound grief. To support Bethany’s family during this challenging time, we are reaching out to the hearts and generosity of those around us.

Your contributions will provide much-needed relief to Bethany’s loved ones as they navigate through this period of mourning and adjustment. Every act of kindness, no matter the size, will be a comforting reminder of the community’s solidarity and compassion. Please hold Bethany’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they endure this difficult journey. We are immensely grateful for any support you can offer.

Bethany Israel’s Facebook page says she worked at Cracker Barrel and lived in St. Paul, Minnesota. She filled it with pictures of her wedding and with her husband.