2024 MLB All Star Game Best Bets

The spotlight will shine on Major League Baseball’s top players this Tuesday evening as they gather for the 94th MLB All-Star Game. The first pitch of the Midsummer Classic, pitting the National League against the American League, is slated for 8 p.m. ET on FOX at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

MLB bettors will discover a plethora of betting options for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, ranging from predicting the game’s result to scrutinizing player performances and trends in betting. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB All Star Game Runs Scored Bet

American League vs. National League Under 0.5 1st Inning Runs (-130, DraftKings)

As we approach the 94th MLB All-Star Game, Major League Baseball has undergone significant changes over the past two decades, particularly on the pitcher’s mound. Pitchers have evolved to become larger, more skilled, and increasingly difficult to hit.

This evolution has resulted in a scarcity of runs, especially when facing top-tier pitchers. This trend is notably evident in the All-Star Game, where elite pitchers typically dominate, leading to low-scoring contests.

Since 2005, unders have prevailed with a 13-4 record, reflecting the challenging nature of scoring in these high-stakes matchups. Predictably, expectations for total scores have adjusted accordingly leading up to this year’s Midsummer Classic. However, our focus shifts to the first inning rather than the entire game.

Representing the American League, Corbin Burnes will take the mound, showcasing an impressive record since joining the Baltimore Orioles. He has particularly excelled in the first inning, conceding just five runs over 19 starts.

Facing Burnes in the first inning will be Ketel Marte, Trea Turner, and Shohei Ohtani. Marte has a 3-for-11 record with one RBI and an expected batting average of .342 against Burnes. Turner is 4-for-10 with an expected batting average of .233 and an average exit velocity of 83.8 mph. Ohtani has managed a 1-for-3 record with a negative launch angle on three balls in play.

On the National League side, rookie standout Paul Skenes will start. Skenes has made a significant impact in his first 11 starts with an impressive 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He has shown particular effectiveness in the first inning, allowing only three earned runs and recording 18 strikeouts, his highest tally in any inning pitched.

MLB All Star Game Special Bet

Paul Skenes 3 Up, 3 Down in 1st Inning (+150, DraftKings)

This bet centers on his ability to retire Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson, and Juan Soto consecutively during the upcoming All-Star Game. Skenes has shown impressive proficiency against left-handed hitters (LHH), limiting them to a mere .184 batting average in the first inning across 11 games this season. Facing 24 LHH, he has allowed just 4 hits while recording 11 strikeouts, conceding only 1 earned run and 1 walk.

Analyzing the matchups: Steven Kwan has struggled with a .267 average in the first inning against right-handed pitchers (RHP) on the road this season, accumulating 8 hits with 6 strikeouts over 30 plate appearances (PA). Gunnar Henderson follows, batting only .222 against RHP on the road in the first inning this year. Juan Soto poses the greatest challenge, boasting a .364 average in similar circumstances this season.

Given Skenes’ recent performance—he recently pitched 7 innings with no hits—it’s reasonable to anticipate he will efficiently handle these formidable batters.

