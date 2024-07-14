MLB Best Player Prop bets for July 14

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.
Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for July 14. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
MLB Player Prop Bets
Miles Mikolas Under 1.5 Walks Allowed (-120, DraftKings)
Mikolas is enjoying a standout season, currently in the 95th percentile for walk rate. He’s consistently throwing strikes, with an impressive 56.3% of his pitches located in the strike zone and achieving 70.7% first-pitch strikes. This precision has led to him walking one or fewer batters in 13 out of his 19 starts this season, which includes a remarkable run of 7 out of his last 8 outings.
In his upcoming game, Mikolas draws a favorable matchup against the Chicago Cubs, a team that ranks fourth lowest in walk rate since the start of the month. This trend indicates that the Cubs have been aggressive at the plate, which plays right into Mikolas’ strengths.
Moreover, Mikolas has a strong history against Cubs hitters, having walked only 5 batters in 174 plate appearances, resulting in a mere 2.9% walk rate. This track record highlights his ability to keep hitters off base. The absence of Cody Bellinger from the lineup also benefits Mikolas, as Bellinger has been a solid contributor in drawing walks and putting pressure on pitchers.