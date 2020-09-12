Oregon Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 12]

Fires continue to cause issues during the hot, dry summer months in Oregon as the month of September begins. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of September 12, 2020. Read on for the latest details about the wildfires’ locations, containment and evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen. Note that due to server traffic, it may take a while for the map below to load.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

The Statesman Journal also provides a live map here.

Oregon Emergency Management is also providing a map here, which you can also view below depending on your browser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next are details on the individual fires updated for September 12, 2020, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.

Individual Oregon Fires

Please note that evacuation details can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for the latest on evacuations. Local city police and sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter pages are also good sources for local evacuation updates in Oregon.

We’re also listing some county-specific information below, so search for your particular county for that information if available.

Almeda Drive Fire & Glendower Fire

This fire is 3,200 acres and 50% contained as of September 12, and started four miles northwest of Ashland, Oregon. NIFC noted on September 12: “North Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and south Medford have structures threatened or destroyed. Active fire behavior. Evacuations of health care facilities, schools and fire stations remain.”

There are a number of evacuations in place. You can see evacuation updates for Medford and Shady Cove and Jackson County on the map here. Or follow Josephine County Emergency Management on Facebook for updates.

Josephine County has a fire and evacuation map here for Josephine and Jackson counties. It may take a bit to load and although it’s embedded below, it may not always be viewable depending on your browser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jackson County’s Facebook is also posting updates.

Archie Creek Fire / Glide Fire / Star Mountain Fire

This fire is now more than 115,857 acres and 1% contained as of September 11, having started September 8 about 20 miles east of Glide, Oregon. The Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires merged. It was also once called the Glide Fire. (Note: KQEN reported that the French Creek Fire was a different fire that was stopped at 400 acres.)

The Douglas Forest Protective Association is posting updates.

Inciweb‘s last update was September 11, noting that the fire’s cause is under investigation. Inciweb wrote on September 11:

It is burning in the North Umpqua drainage on the west slope of the Cascades. Today fire managers will continue assessment of the fire. They are working with local fire departments on structural protection and fire line construction as weather conditions allow. Line construction continues on west and southwest flanks, utilizing heavy equipment in cooperation with local timber companies. ODOT is working to clear Highway 138 E for fire traffic only. Pacific power is working to restore and protect lines and infrastructure. Structural fire departments are working directly with residents and on damage assessments. Fire fighter and public safety is a concern and access to fire areas is limited at this time due to smoke inversion and blocked roads. Residences and commercial properties continue to be evacuated. Large tracts of private and federal timber lands continue to be threatened. Electrical transmission lines are damaged or are threatened.

A number of evacuations are still in place. Douglas County is posting evacuation update information on its webpage here. A PDF of evacuations is here.

Another map can be accessed that show’s the fire’s size based on satellite data but is not for emergency planning.

Friday 9/11 #ArchieCreekFire 115,857 acres per 9:38pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. "NOAA fire weather forecast" overlay includes wind and humidity forecast. For help please click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/fzpEbjxALf pic.twitter.com/586xMyocm0 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 11, 2020

Beachie Creek Fire & Santiam Fire

This fire was estimated to be 513 acres as of September 7 at 11:37 a.m., according to Inciweb. But since then it has exploded in size and as of September 11, it’s now estimated to be 186,988 acres in size. The fire includes the Santiam Fire, and the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires meet at Detroit, Oregon. Beachie Creek is everything west of Detroit, and Lionshead is everything east of Detroit. The cause of the fire is not known.

Many evacuations are still in place.

Beachie Creek has a Facebook page with updates here.

Visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for evacuation updates too. An evacuation map has been created here and is embedded below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also see updates on Marion County’s Flash News Alerts here. Marion County is also posting evacuation updates here.

Clackamas County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Linn County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

This Twitter list is another good source for East Marion County Fires.

Brattain Fire

This fire is 1,000 acres and started September 7 about 8 miles south of Paisley, Oregon. It’s near Morgan Butte. It was caused by human activity. (NIFC lists the fire as now being 8,000 acres in size.)

Inciweb noted:

The fire was discovered Sept. 7, 2020 late in the evening. As of 8:30 p.m. Sept., the fire is moving from Brattain Butte west-southwest towards the Chewaucan River and Coffeepot Flat. (away from Paisley, Ore.). It is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa pine. There is spotting 100 to 200 yards ahead of the fire due to strong winds.

SCOFMP on Facebook is providing updates.

Clackamas County Fires

More than one fire is affecting Clackamas County, OPB reported.

#ClackamasWildfires info from @RedCrossCascade… The Red Cross currently has multiple temporary evacuation points open. If you have been impacted by one of the #wildfires, you can go directly to the closest evacuation point & Red Cross volunteers are ready to help. pic.twitter.com/63iE4PbHfh — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 9, 2020

For Clackamas County fires, consider following these accounts for updates:

Clackamas County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Douglas County Fires

If you are mostly concerned about Douglas County fires, then your best source for updates is the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Grizzly Creek Fire

This fire is 325 acres and 25% contained, according to NIFC on September 9, the last update. Estimated containment is September 15. It started 16 miles east of Ashland, Oregon. (Not to be confused with a fire by the same name in Colorado.)

Echo Mountain Complex Fire

This fire is 2,435 acres and human-caused, having started four miles east of Lincoln City, according to Inciweb on September 11 at 1:21 p.m., their latest update. The fire boundary map above was posted by Lincoln County on September 11.

Lincoln County has a webpage for the fire here. Their latest static evacuation map is here. Lincoln County has a live evacuation map here.

You can sign up for alerts on Lincoln County here. The county is also posting updates on Facebook.

Holiday Farm Fire / McKenzie Fire

This fire is 0% contained and 146,708 acres in size as of September 11 at 1:07 p.m., having started three miles west of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon. Some evacuation orders are in effect. The fire erupted overnight from September 7-8. The fire’s cause isn’t known.

On September 11, Inciweb noted:

Firefighters have been working to protect structures, as well as establish control lines on the Holiday Farm Fire. At 156,708 acres in size, the fire is currently 0% contained. Other priorities include clearing roads, such as Highway 126 for responder access to the area. Yesterday the weather was more favorable to firefighting operation. Winds decreased to 5-10 mph and the relative humidity was slightly higher than recent days… Public and firefighter safety remains the highest priority. Fire managers are asking the public to please avoid the fire area. Roads are closed throughout the fire to give firefighters room to work and to keep the public safe. Fire weakened trees, ash pits, and falling rocks and other debris are just some of the hazards on the incident. Many communities, in both Lane and Linn counties remain under Level 1, 2, or 3 evacuation orders. Current evacuation information can be found at:

Lane and Linn Counties have evacuations in place due to the fire. Lane County is referring to this as the McKenzie/Holiday Farm Fire and posting updates here.

Lane County evacuation maps are here and here or embedded below.

Linn County’s evacuation map is here or embedded below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On September 7, The Register-Guard reported that this was a fast-moving fire that led to hundreds being evacuated and catastrophic damage in the town of Blue River.

You can read updates about the fire and shelters in the Blue River Bulletin Board on Facebook.

Indian Creek Fire

This fire was 48,128 acres and 75% contained as of August 29, the last Inciweb update.

Inciweb noted:

Northwest Incident Management Team 13 will transfer the Indian Creek Fire suppression to High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team under the command of Rob Gubser tomorrow, August 30th. NWIMT13’s successful management and suppression efforts by firefighters over the past two weeks is due in large part to the tremendous support of the communities of Juntura, Harper, Westfall, and Vale. This will be the final update from Team 13. Future updates will be generated by Vale Bureau of Land Management as needed.

Jackson County Fires

Jackson County is updating evacuation information here. The latest evacuation map is here or below.

Lane County Fires

In Lane County east of Springfield, much of the area is still under evacuation warnings, including from the Holiday Farm Fire.

Evacuation maps are being updated by Lane County here or embedded below.

Laurel Fire

This fire was 1,257 acres and 60% contained as of the last update by Inciweb on August 26. Inciweb noted:

This Laurel Fire is burning on lands managed by Prineville BLM, rangeland and ODF protected private lands six miles south of Spray in Wheeler County. The fire was started during a lightning storm the night of August 18th, 2020. This fire will be managed by Oregon Department of Forestry Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, Incident Comander Chris Cline.

Lincoln County Fires

Lincoln County has a webpage for the fire here. You can sign up for alerts on Lincoln County here. The county is also posting updates on Facebook.

Linn County Fires

If you’re mostly concerned about fires just in Linn County, the county is offering evacuation updates on this webpage.

Linn County evacuation zones are here and in the map below.

Lionshead Fire & P515 Fire

This fire was 136,346 acres and 5% contained on September 11 at 10:49 p.m., according to Inciweb. It started 20 miles west of Warm Springs, Oregon and was caused by lightning. This fire is east of Detroit, Oregon, while the Beachie Creek fire is east of Detroit, Oregon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved emergency declarations on September 8 because of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires, and the Holiday Farm Fire, OPB reported.

Some evacuations are still in place.

Here’s a September 12 update:

Evacuation orders are constantly changing. For the latest evacuation updates from this fire:

Marion County Fires

As of September 10, numerous evacuation orders are in place in Marion County.

Visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for evacuation updates, too. An evacuation map has been created here and is embedded below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also see updates on Marion County’s Flash News Alerts here. Marion County is also posting evacuation updates here.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is 497 acres and 95% contained as of September 2, per Inciweb.

Riverside Fire

This fire is 130,052 acres and human-caused, having started about eight miles southeast of Estacada, Oregon, per Inciweb as of September 12 at 11:03 a.m.

Inciweb noted:

The Riverside Fire is currently burning two air miles southeast of the community of Estacada, OR on the Mt. Hood National Forest. Extreme fire weather conditions and winds continue to push growth on this fire. Crews on the ground are reporting intense fire behavior including crowning, long-range spotting, and wind-driven ‘runs’ or rapid growth… Numerous evacuations are active in and around the community of Estacada, OR and nearby areas throughout Clackamas County. Real-time evacuation updates at: twitter.com/ClackCoSheriff.

Inciweb also noted on September 11 for the evening update: “With the help of favorable weather conditions today, firefighters were able to go direct, working to create containment lines around two fingers of the Riverside Fire that threatened Estacada yesterday. Wind shifts, a marine layer and the fire’s own smoke providing shading, gave crews more opportunities to build firelines. Life safety remains the main priority of all fire managers and cooperators. Although aircraft were limited due to smoke, an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS or drone) was used today to help conduct aerial reconnaissance of the fire.”

See the Clackamas section of this article for more details on getting updates from that county and seeing their evacuation map.

S. Obenchain Fire

This fire is 25,000 acres, having started five miles east of Eagle Point, Oregon. (Inciweb lists it as 29,432 acres and 20% contained as of September 12.) At least 12 residences have been destroyed by the fire.

Inciweb noted on September 12:

Cooler weather and calmer winds moderated fire behavior on the South Obenchain Fire allowing firefighters to make good progress on containment. The heavy smoke created visibility issues and aircraft were not able to fly. The west perimeter is holding. Firefighters are in the process of mop-up and patrolling for hotspots on this perimeter. The northwest perimeter has indirect line where the fire is backing down to the constructed line. The northern tip of the fire is located in the Indian Creek area. The terrain in this area is very steep and difficult to maneuver in. A scratch line has been constructed to tie in the entire north end of the fire. Much improvement to the line is needed to be considered secured. A scratch line has also been completed on the east perimeter. Again, the next several days will be focused on improving to secure these lines. Dozers are working to construct line along the south and southeast perimeters. Two task forces of structural engines, with the Oregon State Fire Marshal, are working along the Butte Falls Highway and also the Shady Cove area triaging and providing point protection. Three additional crews and other resources arrived to join the suppression efforts. Containment percentage only increases when fire managers are confident the constructed fireline will hold. Tonight, a night shift of firefighters will continue to hold and improve all fire lines, and provide point protection to infrastructure.

Jackson County has a number of evacuations in place due to this and other fires. Please see the Jackson County portion of this article for the evacuation map.

Steet Mountain Fire

This fire is 699 acres and 90% contained as of August 26, the last Inciweb update. It technically consists of six fires in Grant County that began August 18.

Thielsen Fire

This fire is 5,110 acres and 0% contained as of September 12, according to NIFC. It started two miles southeast of Diamond Lake, Oregon. Please see the Douglas County section of this story for more evacuation details.

Two Four Two Fire

This fire is 14,450 acres and 7% contained, having started seven miles east of Fort Klamath, Oregon, as of September 12 at 12:13 a.m. Some evacuations are in place. Updates are being posted on a Facebook page for the fire.

Inciweb is also updating information here.

White River Fire

This fire is 17,383 acres and 70% contained as of September 10, per Inciweb. It started 20 miles west of Wamic, Oregon.

Get updates here:

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases and updates