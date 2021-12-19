Ferris State vs Valdosta State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Unbeaten Ferris State (13-0) and Valdosta State (12-1) will meet in Saturday’s Division II national title game for the first time since 2018.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ferris State vs Valdosta State online:

Ferris State vs Valdosta State 2021 Preview

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese doesn’t want his team to get into the “revenge game” narrative.

Valdosta State beat Ferris State in 2018 for the national title. The two meet against on Saturday.

“We’re gonna recognize the fact that they won the ring,” Annese said according to the Dallas Morning News. “We didn’t. And there’s no getting that back. We’re playing for 2021.”

Ferris State rolled through the playoffs, routing powerhouses Grand Valley State, Northwest Missouri State, and Shepherd. The Bulldogs scored 41 or more points in each of those games and held opponents to 20 or less.

Bulldogs quarterback Jared Bernhardt leads the rushing attack with 1,273 yards and 23 touchdowns. Running back Tyler Minor is also a force with 737 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bernhardt garnered a lot of media attention because of his transition from being one of the best lacrosse players in the nation to becoming a college quarterback.

“He won’t be phased by the magnitude of this game for sure,” Annese said of Bernhardt per John Raffel of the BigRapidsNews.com. “He’s a winner, he’s a competitor. Jared is leading by example. Whether it be sitting in the meeting room preparing for the week or being on the practice field, he made himself very well connected on our team in short order, which is cool.”

“He’s not a very outspoken person,” Annese added. “He may be one of the most understated human beings I’ve seen. He’s one of these guys who has probably never in his mind performed up to his potential. He’s always focused on ‘what did I do that wasn’t good?’ He’s an awesome guy. Our kids love him. We don’t get a lo of verbal leadership, but we do get leadership by example.”

Valdosta State comes into the national title game after squeaking past Colorado School of Mines, 34-31, on Dec. 11. The Blazers pounded West Georgia and Bowie State in their other two playoff games.

“It’s an honor to be here,” VSU head coach Gary Goff said on Tuesday, Dec. 14 per Shane Thomas of the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. “It’s been a magical season. I’m so proud of our team, our coaching staff, administration, everybody involved. It’s a special moment to get to this point of the year and all the hard work that’s gone into it.”

“I know it’s going to be a rematch of 2018,” Goff added. “Two great teams going head-to-head. It ought to be a lot of fun. You’ve got the top two offenses in the country going at it, you’ve got two programs whose defenses are stingy and play extremely hard but the thing I’m most happy about is us getting to this point.”

Blazers quarterback Ivory Durham leads a potent passing attack with 3,267 yards and 30 touchdowns. Durham also has 1,007 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

“Ivory is a football junkie,” Goff said per Thomas. “He loves the game. He loves studying the game. I have to run him off the practice field at times saying, ‘You’ve done too much. Go take a break.’ He loves the game, but more importantly, he loves being in that leadership role and I think he’s flourished at that leadership role. He’s held his teammates accountable and he’s held himself accountable, which I’m very proud of.”

“He’s definitely a dynamic player,” Goff added. “He is a quarterback, a true pocket passer first. A lot of people don’t understand that or realize that because he’s so athletic and so fast and he’s explosive. There’s a lot on your shoulders when you’re the starting quarterback in our offense and at Valdosta State. I think he’s flourished in the moment and continued to work hard each and every week. If he keeps playing like he’s been playing, the sky’s the limit for that young man.”