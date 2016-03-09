A-10 Tournament 2016: Schedule, Game Times & TV Info

The A-10 just may be the most competitive mid-major program out there right now. And that makes this weekend fun. And dramatic. Hopefully dramatic.

Three teams enter the A-10 tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as regular season co-champions, so it seems safe to say there are a handful of different ways this one could go. Dayton appears to be the only team that is locked into an NCAA berth no matter what happens this weekend, but don’t forget about VCU or St. Bonaventure either. Both squads have been riding some serious momentum to wrap up the regular season and are gunning for an A-10 crown and that automatic bid.

“We have five teams that feel they have a right to be there,” Dayton coach Archie Miller told The State. “I don’t think you’re playing for seeding. I don’t think you’re safely in. All you’re looking to do is win that first game.”

The first round of games get underway on Wednesday evening and we’ve got all the details on how to watch, including a list of channels – which are set to change throughout the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know:

2016 A-10 Tournament Bracket & Schedule

All Games Listed are Eastern

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. on ASN

Game 2: No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 14 La Salle, 9 p.m. on ASN

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Fordham vs. No. 9 Richmond, 12 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 4: No. 5 George Washington vs. George Mason/Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 5: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Massachusetts, 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 6: No. 6 Davidson vs. Duquesne/La Salle, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Friday, March March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 Winner, 12 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 8: No. 4 Saint Joseph’s vs. Game 4 Winner, 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 9: No. 2 VCU vs. Game 5 Winner, 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Game 10: No. 3 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Net

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Net

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Net

Sunday March 13

Game 13: A-10 Championship, 12:30 p.m. on CBS