A-10 Tournament 2016: Schedule, Game Times & TV Info

The A-10 just may be the most competitive mid-major program out there right now. And that makes this weekend fun. And dramatic. Hopefully dramatic.
Three teams enter the A-10 tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as regular season co-champions, so it seems safe to say there are a handful of different ways this one could go. Dayton appears to be the only team that is locked into an NCAA berth no matter what happens this weekend, but don’t forget about VCU or St. Bonaventure either. Both squads have been riding some serious momentum to wrap up the regular season and are gunning for an A-10 crown and that automatic bid.
“We have five teams that feel they have a right to be there,” Dayton coach Archie Miller told The State. “I don’t think you’re playing for seeding. I don’t think you’re safely in. All you’re looking to do is win that first game.”
The first round of games get underway on Wednesday evening and we’ve got all the details on how to watch, including a list of channels – which are set to change throughout the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know:
2016 A-10 Tournament Bracket & Schedule
All Games Listed are Eastern
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. on ASN
Game 2: No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 14 La Salle, 9 p.m. on ASN
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 8 Fordham vs. No. 9 Richmond, 12 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 4: No. 5 George Washington vs. George Mason/Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 5: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Massachusetts, 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 6: No. 6 Davidson vs. Duquesne/La Salle, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Friday, March March 11
Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 Winner, 12 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 8: No. 4 Saint Joseph’s vs. Game 4 Winner, 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 9: No. 2 VCU vs. Game 5 Winner, 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Game 10: No. 3 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Net
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Net
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Net
Sunday March 13
Game 13: A-10 Championship, 12:30 p.m. on CBS