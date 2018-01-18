WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Full Inductees List

WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame plays host to a number of legendary Superstars.

First ballot picks such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and more have been inducted in year’s past. Ever since the ceremony was reintroduced back in 2004, the Hall of Fame event has taken place the night before WrestleMania. That trend shall continue in 2018 with another class of standout Superstars who deserve to wear the WWE Hall of Fame ring. On the Road to WrestleMania 34, WWE will trickle out the full inductees list. And of course, we’ll be here to list all of the names that get announced.

This is the full inductees list for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Goldberg

Championships Won: WCW World Heavyweight Championship (One Time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (Two Times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (One Time with Bret Hart), WWE World Heavyweight Championship (One Time), WWE Universal Championship (One Time)

Now I’m sure all of you knew this one was coming. Goldberg enjoyed one of his best run’s ever back in 2017. To see him booked better during a shorter return period than his last WWE tenure (from 2003 until 2004) is still a head scratcher. But it’s still amazing to see just how dominating Goldberg could still be between the ropes. He cut through Brock Lesnar like a hot knife through butter back at Survivor Series 2016, squashed Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017, and put on the most entertaining car crash bout with Lesnar at ‘Mania 33. Couple all that with his iconic come up in WCW and you have all the reasons in the world to give Goldberg his WWE Hall of Fame honor.