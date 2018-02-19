J.J. Watt Asks One of The Most Important Questions of 2018

Getty

J.J. Watt needs our help.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is dipping his toes into the gaming world, and he asked Twitter on Sunday a question that has divided the gaming community.

Fortnite or PubG? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 18, 2018

Here we go again.

Watt is facing the same dilemma staring down nearly every gamer in 2018, as the battle for supremacy among games in the Battle Royale genre boils down to two titles. Players are either deciding between the animated action of Fortnite Battle Royale, or the more realistic first-person experience from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Right now, these are two of the most-played games around. Both games have hit over 3 million concurrent players on Steam, and PUBG has sold over 30 million copies. But Fortnite, whose Battle Royale mode comes free of charge, hit the all-time record of 3.4 million concurrent players on Steam and has yet to be released in China.

The different styles have split some gamers, as both games are not without flaws. Some dislike the cartoony aspect of Fortnite, or lament that the building takes away from the skillful act of hunting down enemy players. But PUBG is nowhere near perfect, with the console port releasing even buggier than the still-unfinished PC version.

The debate is real.

Watt plays on Xbox, but doesn’t flaunt his gaming acumen like other athletes. He mostly sticks to sports games, like when he played online with a six-year old in Texas that had broken his leg.

The question also came amidst a busy weekend for Watt, who was celebrating the wedding of his brother and Chargers fullback Derek Watt. Watt’s been bust with community work as well, as he works with his Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to help rebuild the Houston area.

Watt’s season was cut short by a broken leg i 2017, but he’s nearly fully recovered and should be ready for the season. But at the same time, Watt’s girlfriend Kealia Ohai is recovering from a torn ACL. So there hasn’t been a ton of nightlife in the Watt house lately.

Watt changed his tweet into poll form, where the results were convincing. Fortnite has won over the console crowd and the youth vote, dominating the poll.