How to Watch 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Online

On June 14, 2018, the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup airs at 9 a.m. ET, on Fox television, as reported by Telegraph. Get to know more about what to expect with the opening ceremony, along with how to watch the opening ceremony online below.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast nationally on Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the opening ceremony, along with all of the 2018 World Cup games, live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo (Spanish). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the opening ceremony, in addition to every World Cup game, live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch the opening ceremony live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch the opening ceremony or any game after it airs.

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (Spanish) and NBC Universo (Spanish) are all included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can the watch the 2018 opening ceremony or any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are both included in the “Sling Blue” package, while NBC Universo (but not Telemundo) is in the “Best of Spanish TV” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony (or any of the games) live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the opening ceremony live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

There is a long line-up of performers and dancers scheduled to participate in the opening ceremony, with Robbie Williams as the event’s headlining performer. Immediately following the opening ceremony, the games begin.