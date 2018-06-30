Wimbledon Odds 2018: Men’s & Women’s Betting Favorites

The third major championship of the tennis season, Wimbledon on the grass courts of the All England Club in London, begins Monday. If you are rooting for an American to take home a singles championship, your best hope is Serena Williams on the women’s side – and she’s a +500 second-favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com despite being ranked 183rd in the world.

The only American women to win Wimbledon this century have been Serena and sister Venus, who is +2500 this year. Serena has won the sport’s most prestigious tournament seven times, behind only the legendary Martina Navratilova’s nine in the Open era. Serena has won the event the last two times she played it in 2015-16. She didn’t last year because she was pregnant.

Serena has barely played since the 2017 Australian Open because of that pregnancy and some complications. That’s why the former world No. 1 and all-time women’s Grand Slam champion leader has fallen so far in the rankings. The Wimbledon seeding committee gave Serena a break this year by seeding her 25th despite that ranking because it took her pregnancy and time away into consideration. The French Open, by contrast, left Serena unseeded.

By being seeded 25th, though, Serena is going to likely face no worse than a No. 8 seed in the third round. Other than Serena, Wimbledon went according to WTA rankings for its seeds. Venus, a five-time champion, is No. 9. World No. 1 Simona Halep has struggled at Wimbledon and is +1000 on the tennis odds. Defending champ Garbine Muguruza is +700.

On the men’s side, well, American tennis has been less than impressive for more than a decade. The last Grand Slam champion from the USA was Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. The last American finalist at Wimbledon was Roddick in 2009. The most recent American winner was Pete Sampras in 2000 when he won his then-record seventh Wimbledon title. John Isner, the No. 9 seed, has the shortest American betting line this year at +5000 on the 2018 Wimbledon odds.

For the first time since last year’s Wimbledon, all of the Big Four are entered in a Grand Slam tournament: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. They have all appeared in just two of the past nine Grand Slam tournaments because of injury (or choice). They are the main reason why U.S. men have been relegated to irrelevance.

Federer is No. 2 in the world but was given the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon and is the +150 favorite on the tennis betting lines to win his ninth title. He broke a tie with Sampras last year with No. 8 in a straight-sets final win over Marin Cilic (+1200). Nadal, No. 1 in the world but a No. 2 seed, is +500 to win his third Wimbledon title and first since 2010.

Djokovic, seeded 12th, has been slumping for more than a year and is +650 to win his fourth Wimbledon title. Murray, meanwhile, has played just a couple of competitive matches since last year’s Wimbledon due to hip surgery and is +900. He’s unseeded, meaning he could draw anyone in the first round. The draw is Friday.

