Where Will the World Cup Final in 2026 Be Held?

The final in 2026 won’t be going to either Canada or Mexico. On June 13, it was announced that the joint bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, had won the vote to host the World Cup finals tournament in 2026. According to the bid, both Canada and Mexico will host ten games each. The United States will host 60 of the tournament’s expanded games. Those 60 games include the final which is scheduled to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Jets and Giants NFL teams.

Donald Trump tweeted in the aftermath of the vote, “The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations – a great deal of hard work!” The Guardian reports that the 2026 tournament is likely to bring in $11 billion in profits.

The vote ended up 134-65 as the U.S. defeated Morocco for the right to host the tournament, reports the New York Times. The omens had been good for the three country bid as just before the Times in South Africa reported that their country’s soccer federation was breaking with the rest of the African continent to vote for the U.S., Canada and Mexico bid.

The New York Times notes in their report that the U.S., Canada and Mexico all had the support of their governments during the bidding process. The Times says the bidding process “was a rare topic on which the presidents of the three countries found common cause, and the United States government, including President Trump, had mounted a stealthy shadow campaign to try to win over FIFA and its member federations.”

The U.S. hosted the tournament for the first and last time in 1994. That tournament saw a record setting 3.6 million people attend games across the country. That record still stands today. Brazil ran out winners after defeating Italy on penalties following a 0-0 tie at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Mexico last hosted in 1986, with Argentina and Diego Maradona taking home the trophy. The country had previously hosted in 1970 in Pele’s final tournament that saw Brazil win for the third time. Canada has never hosted the World Cup before.

The MetLife, in its previous life as the Giants Stadium, held seven games during the 1994 World Cup tournament. Most famously Ireland’s 1-0 victory over Italy and the World Cup semi-final between Bulgaria and Italy that ended in an Italian victory. The Giants Stadium was demolished in 2010 to make way for a newer state-of-the-art facility. Back in 1991, the New York Times reported that the Giants Stadium was to undergo at $3 million facelift in order to be ready for the 1994 tournament. A FIFA official said at the time that the New York metropolitan area was an integral part of the soccer history of the U.S. and it was appropriate that the area play its part in the 1994 World Cup.