Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Landing 2-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys could still use some help at running back which has prompted plenty of rumors about potential options. Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson believes Arizona Cardinals two-time Pro Bowler James Conner could potentially be available via trade.

The Cardinals just selected former Florida State running back Trey Benson which could make Conner a possible trade candidate. Dallas signed Ezekiel Elliott but this should not prevent the franchise from making an additional move. The trade proposal has the Cowboys landing Conner in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

“Dallas failed to select a running back in the draft, instead reuniting with veteran Ezekiel Elliott on a one-year deal,” Robinson detailed in a May 6 story titled “2024 NFL Trade Ideas: James Conner to Cowboys, Michael Mayer to Colts, and More Post-Draft Moves. “Elliott can no longer handle a full-time workload, while the rest of the Cowboys’ RB options — Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freman, and others — are uninspiring.

“Conner is a three-down back who could become Dallas’ 1A, and the Cardinals might be willing to trade him after selecting Florida State RB Trey Benson in the third round,” Robinson continued. “While Conner almost always misses time with injuries, Elliott, Dowdle, et al., could fill in for a few games if needed. Arizona already paid Conner’s March roster bonus, so he’d cost the Cowboys roughly $4.5 million in 2024.”

Arizona Cardinals Running Back James Conner Is Coming Off One of His Best Statistical Seasons

Conner is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. The veteran posted 208 carries for 1,040 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 appearances in 2023.

Conner averaged a career-high 5 yards per carry. The running back added 27 receptions for 165 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

This was a loaded running back class in free agency, but Dallas opted to pass on veterans like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler. This all goes back to the economics as the Cowboys prepare to sign stars like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott to contract extensions.

Conner is heading into the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract. The running back is slated to have a $4.2 million salary this season.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Dropped a Hint on Potential Trade in the Coming Months

James Conner had 1,205 scrimmage yards last SZN….in ONLY 13 games‼️ RBs that had 1,205 scrimmage yards or more in 2023:

▪️Najee Harris

▪️Saquon Barkley

▪️Jahmyr Gibbs

▪️D’Andre Swift

▪️Tony Pollard

▪️Kyren Williams

▪️Derrick Henry

▪️Joe Mixon

▪️Bijan Robinson

▪️Travis Etienne… pic.twitter.com/1SW7DQoS9M — PPRFantasyTips (@PPRFantasyTips) May 2, 2024

Owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team could still find another running back via trade. This was prior to the Cowboys officially signing Elliott.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones said during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”

One player the Cowboys considered signing prior to Elliott is former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Ultimately, Dallas opted to reunite with Elliott over Cook.

“In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken explained in an April 29 message on X. “It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length.”