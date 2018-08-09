Camille Kostek Trades in Her Bikini for Her 87 Jersey

Camille Kostek is officially ready for some football! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has traded in her bikini for her 87 jersey and is ready to cheer on her beau, Rob Gronkowski, and his New England Patriots.

The former Patriots cheerleader took some time out of her busy schedule to head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to be by Gronk’s side and cheer for her favorite NFL team as they take on the Washington Redskins in the Pats’ first pre-season game of the year.

Kostek shared a few photos on her Instagram story, posing with her main squeeze on the field and later taking a group pic with Gronkowski, Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday. She also shared the following photo, letting her fans know that she was in Foxborough.

Back in 🦊boro ☺️❤️🏈 A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Kostek and Gronkowski have been linked for a couple of years now, but went through a period of time in 2017 in which Gronk denied having a girlfriend. It’s unclear if the two were broken up at that point or if they were just trying to keep their relationship quiet, but they are very much together these days.

The two spent a lot of time together over the summer and both weren’t shy about sharing photos and videos of their adventures. In fact, Kostek has been more open about her love in recent months than she has been over the past couple of years. Could this mean that things are getting serious for the Patriots tight end? It definitely seems that way!

Kostek has been lucky in both love and in life over the past year. Not only do she and Gronk seem to have a strong relationship, but she also got to live out one of her dreams. Last year, Kostek auditioned for Sports Illustrated’s model search for their annual Swimsuit Edition. A few months later, she traveled to Belize where she was photographed for the 2018 edition of the popular spread.

“Confidence is sexy. That’s what Sports Illustrated Swim stands for. They have this movement where you can just be beautiful no matter what shape, what size, your height, your body type, your ethnicity … They represent it all. And I want to be a part of that,” Kostek said in her audition tape.