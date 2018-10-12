College Football Odds: Week 7 Betting Lines & Trends

For the good of college football fans everywhere who aren’t fans of Alabama, it would be nice if the top-ranked and unstoppable Tide actually were given a bit of a challenge this week by visiting Missouri. How dominant has Alabama been? If you just went by their first-half points scored, they’d rank 25th nationally overall in scoring.

Bama has outscored its first six opponents by an incredible 240 points overall, which is a record for any SEC team. Heisman odds favorite and QB Tua Tagovailoa has just five more incompletions than total touchdowns responsible for this season. It’s just not fair, and it’s probably going to continue Saturday with the Tide at -28.5 against Mizzou at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Believe it or not, Alabama has covered just one of its past seven vs. the SEC – mainly because the spreads are getting obscene.

The game of the day in the SEC is No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU. It could hurt the conference for the Dawgs to lose because no team has reached the CFP with two losses. Does anyone see Georgia beating Alabama in a likely SEC title game matchup? The Dawgs are 7-point favorites on the college football odds in Baton Rouge, always one of the toughest places to play. LSU has won its past six there by an average of more than 21 points.

The Big Ten has one clear marquee matchup, and it’s No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan. Both are unbeaten in the conference but have a non-conference defeat, meaning the loser can forget about the national semifinals. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites even though Wisconsin is on a 10-game road winning streak and winning those by an average of 20 points per game.

The Pac-12 also has a big one with No. 7 Washington visiting No. 17 Oregon; unlike Wisconsin-Michigan that won’t be a conference title game preview because the Huskies and Ducks are in the same North Division. Washington is a 3-point favorite but has covered just two of its past 14 in the series.

The Pac-12 South also has an important game with No. 19 Colorado visiting Southern Cal. The Buffs are the only South team without a loss, with the Trojans and Arizona one game back. USC is a 7-point favorite and has never lost to CU. The home team is 4-1-1 ATS in the past six in the series.

