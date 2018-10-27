College Football Odds: Week 9 Betting Lines & Trends

It’s not officially called the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party any longer, but it’s definitely one big party when SEC East rivals Georgia and Florida meet annually at a neutral site in Jacksonville.

This year’s “Party” is one of the most important between the schools in years as the No. 7 Dawgs and No. 9 Gators both have SEC title and College Football Playoff aspirations. They are tied atop the SEC East with 4-1 conference records along with surprising Kentucky. The Gators already lost to UK, while Georgia goes to Lexington next Saturday.

Long story short: Saturday’s winner probably takes the East and faces Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia is a 7-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but is 1-3 straight up and ATS in the past four in the series.

The game of the week in the Pac-12 is No. 14 Washington State visiting No. 24 Stanford. The winner of that still controls its destiny to play in the Pac-12 title game. Conference officials surely will be secretly rooting for Wazzu on Saturday because it’s the only school in the league with fewer than two overall losses and thus the only one with a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Cardinal, though, are 3.5-point betting favorites. Washington State has covered the past three in the series.

Notre Dame is up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and will be a playoff team if it wins out. The Irish have a tricky one Saturday night in San Diego against Navy. Always tough playing the Midshipmen because of their option offense, although they are struggling this year at 2-5. The Irish are 22-point favorites but are 1-4 ATS in the previous five against Navy.

No. 6 Texas has sole possession of first place in the Big 12 and comes off a bye week as it heads to dangerous Oklahoma State. Starting QB Sam Ehlinger sprained his throwing shoulder in the Horns’ October 13 escape against Baylor but is expected to play. Texas is a 3-point favorite and has covered four of its past five trips to Stillwater according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

And in the ACC, No. 3 Clemson visits Florida State. The Tigers can’t clinch the ACC Atlantic with a victory but for all intents and purposes would after blowing out previously unbeaten NC State in Week 8. Either Clemson or FSU has represented the Atlantic in the conference title game every year since 2009.

The Seminoles have no chance at that and are 14.5-point underdogs – a nearly unprecedented number for Florida State to be a dog at home. The Noles have won nine of the past 11 in Tallahassee against the Tigers.

