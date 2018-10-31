Kyrie Irving Haircut Theory Sends Celtics Fans Into a Frenzy

Uncle Drew is officially back for the Boston Celtics. Or, at least that’s what Twitter believes following Kyrie Irving’s exceptional performance on Thursday night. After the All-Star point guard opted to cut his hair and lose the headband, he reverted back to the form which Celtics fans have grown so fond of.

It seems crazy, but when all was said and done Irving made 10-16 field goal attempts and 4-7 from beyond the arc for 31 points against the Detroit Pistons. Prior to this game, Irving had games in which he shot 14.3, 31.3, and 20 percent from the field and only topped the 20-point mark in two of six games.

Is it a coincidence? Maybe, but Twitter doesn’t think so, and many Celtics fans believe haircut Kyrie is far superior to the Kyrie with a full head of hair. If you don’t believe it, see for yourself.

Twitter Explodes Over Kyrie Irving & Analysts Agree

Kyrie dumped his new headband/haircut look in less than 2 weeks and immediately turned into Kyrie again. It’s the Haircut of the Year right now. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 31, 2018

Kyrie Irving this season: * with fro: 39.1 FG%

* with haircut: 100 % FG% 💈💇🏾‍♂️💈 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 30, 2018

Brad Stevens Approves of Kyrie’s Hair

“I’m not a great evaluator of fashion,” Coach Stevens says of @KyrieIrving’s new haircut. “But I think he looks really good.” pic.twitter.com/D4csUOuGf2 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 30, 2018

Celtics Fans Love It

When you realize all @KyrieIrving needed was a haircut 🌝🌝🥴🤷🏽‍♂️ — 👑B (@T_I_I_B) October 31, 2018

Kyrie Irving for Haircut of the Year — Cam (@cschaller20) October 31, 2018

Kyrie Irving Has a New Nickname

Haircut kyrie got the boy cooking — jking (@seandaysjosh1) October 30, 2018

Haircut Kyrie>Dame — 🅱️randon 𓅓 (@b_wilkinson99) October 30, 2018

Haircut kyrie is on 🔥 — Justin Rodriguez (@Jrod629) October 31, 2018

When Twitter speaks, we’re forced to listen. Not only was Irving impressive, but this marked the second-straight night the Celtics knocked off the Pistons, as Boston won 108-105. Prior to the two matchups, Detroit was 4-0 on the season and looked exceptional behind the strong play of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

The Celtics are returning to form and again look like one of the Eastern Conference’s elites. Irving got a bit of help from the likes of Jayson Tatum (16 points, six rebounds), Marcus Morris (15 points, nine rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (14 points, five rebounds). The victory marked the team’s third-straight win and moved them to 5-2 on the season.

Next up for Boston is a game against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks at home on Thursday, November 1.

