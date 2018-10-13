Colorado vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After consecutive losses to Stanford and Texas, it seemed as if the USC Trojans (3-2) were going off the rails. Consecutive Pac-12 wins helped alleviate some pressure, but now the visiting No. 19 ranked Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) are in for their biggest test of the season on Saturday night.

Preview

The Buffaloes are still unbeaten, the only remaining team in the Pac-12 without a loss. Colorado has mostly done that on the strength of a modest schedule, defeating teams such as in-state rival Colorado State and Nebraska out of conference.

In order for the Trojans to maintain their supremacy at the Los Angeles Coliseum, they will have to clean up their act. Head coach Clay Helton’s team committed 18 penalties (169 yards) and three turnovers in last week’s win against Arizona; penalties that have recently come under fire due to a report that says leadership has “influenced decision-making” during the replay process of football games, notably in the USC-Washington State game from Sept. 21.

“We’ve got to clean up penalties and those turnovers immediately,” Helton said. “The defense played excellent, we were able to run the ball like we planned, our special teams are getting better with each week. (But) we’ve got to cut the mistakes out and have a clean game.”

Freshman quarterback JT Daniels faces junior Steven Montez. Montez has completed 75.2% of his passes for 1,420 yards, with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. After struggling to start, Daniels has leveled off with a 59.9% completion rate, 1,257 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

USC has never lost to Colorado. The Trojans are unbeaten in 18 lifetime matchups against the Buffaloes. The winner of this game has the inside track to represent the South Division in the Pac-12 Championship Game later in the year.