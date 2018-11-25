Shannon Sharpe Won’t be Covering Dwight Howard on ‘Undisputed’

Yesterday was a rough day in the life of Dwight Howard. The Washington Wizards power forward didn’t play with the team last night because of an injury, but he made headlines (and nearly destroyed Twitter) for other reasons.

Long story short, an ex-boyfriend outed Howard on Twitter, saying that Howard and his associates threatened his life in an effort to keep the NBA player’s sexuality a secret.

I was afraid to speak but today my life was threatened after I was sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated, by someone I respected, my ex boyfriend NBA player Dwight Howard, and his camp also “”catfished”” by his disrespectful ass PASTOR pic.twitter.com/n1I1fwDcUw — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

The thread goes on to detail sex parties, deceit, cover-ups and threats–some of which are backed up by screenshots and recorded phone conversations.

Howard has yet to comment on the situation, but the man has been the talk of Twitter for the last twelve hours.

You Won’t See This Story Covered on ‘Undisputed’

In light of the news, Shannon Sharpe was in a lot of people’s mentions with questions about whether he and Skip Bayless would cover the controversy on their FS1 show “Undisputed.”

Sharpe had a few strong reactions to the inquiries throughout the night, insisting that Howard’s sexuality is none of his business and has no place on a sports analysis program.

At first, it seemed like Sharpe hadn’t looked into the story yet. He might have assumed that some of Howard’s other antics had grabbed the headlines:

But after realizing the situation, Sharpe quickly shut the topic down in an act of professionalism and class that is sometimes rare on Twitter, especially in situations like this:

That man’s sex life isn’t my concern https://t.co/1iKuhWBUqH — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 25, 2018

He continued when pressed by more Twitter users, reiterating that another person’s sexuality is none of his business–NBA player or not:

Who you a person goes to bed with doesn’t bother me. A person lives their life and let me live mine. https://t.co/z3JTfNwwBa — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 25, 2018

When it came to the alleged threats made by Dwight and his associates, Sharpe called them out as wrong but still insisted that the topic won’t be covered on the show:

That’s not what you wanna hear me talk about. Threatening anyone is wrong man, woman or child.. THERE. https://t.co/2SwxnLp1Gk — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 25, 2018

And when another Twitter user called him out for not covering the “public news”, Sharpe had this to say:

We didn’t talk about all the kids Dwight has. FOH. Wizards have bigger issues than Howard https://t.co/0xDhiaRWpI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 25, 2018

Finally, Sharpe was accused of being “PC” with his responses. He clapped back with this:

Shannon with the I DON’T GIVE A FCK WHO THAT MAN SLEEPS WITH ANSWER. Bruh, I’m too grown for gossip, but you and yo potna’s have fun with it. https://t.co/qR2xt3I0uV — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 25, 2018

What Will Happen to Dwight?

Even if Sharpe is too grown for gossip, most of Twitter certainly isn’t. While the allegations of threatening and harassing the ex-boyfriend are the most concerning part of all of this, Twitter has been blowing up with thousands of unsavory jokes about Howard’s sexuality. Reading them, one could forget that it is indeed the year 2018.

That being said, there’s hardly an NBA fan that isn’t waiting with bated breath for Howard’s statement on all of this. If the darkest parts of the story aren’t true and Howard opens up about his sexuality–at least to confirm it–he could quickly become a queer icon and trailblazer in the NBA.

If those dark parts of the story are true, though, Howard could go in the opposite direction and possibly even face jail time for harassment.

Time will tell. But as far as basketball goes, the Wizards do indeed have other issues.

