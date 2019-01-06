Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Timberwolves; Kyle Kuzma Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are battling the injury bug in a big way as of late. And after losing a few key names are hoping to get one back on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ahead of the afternoon matchup, we’re going to take a look at the team’s current roster and starting lineup as well as an update on forward Kyle Kuzma’s injury.

Both LeBron James and Rajon Rondo remain out due to injuries and the former is expected to be evaluated in the coming days. James’ return seems to be getting close, which is great news for a Lakers team in need of depth. As far as Kuzma goes, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times revealed prior to last game that his MRI showed a lower back contusion. Kuzma missed Friday’s game, but his status is up in the air against the Timberwolves.

Let’s take a look at the Lakers roster while assuming that Kuzma could return for this game.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Timberwolves

*Notates expected starter

C: JaVale McGee*, Tyson Chandler, Ivica Zubac

PF: Kyle Kuzma* (questionable), Moritz Wagner

SF: Brandon Ingram*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Beasley

SG: Josh Hart*, Lance Stephenson, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

PG: Lonzo Ball*, Isaac Bonga

As Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation revealed, Kuzma traveled with the team and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Shortly before tip, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Lakers coach Luke Walton said Kuzma will be a game-time decision.

Update: As Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times revealed, Kuzma has been ruled out for the game against the Timberwolves.

Kyle Kuzma is out for tonight's game. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 6, 2019

With Kuzma listed as questionable, it certainly leaves the door open for him to play. But if he’s unable to go for a second consecutive game then we will likely see a heavy workload for Brandon Ingram again. Even if the forward does play, Ingram will remain busy. He led the way in a tough loss to the New York Knicks last game, scoring 21 points with nine rebounds but shot just 8-21 from the field.

The one game without Kuzma featured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stepping into the starting lineup and scoring 19 points with six rebounds of 36 minutes. Lance Stephenson led the charge off the bench with eight points, seven assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes.

One other positive note was that Michael Beasley returned and saw playing time after being away from the team for personal reasons. Beasley’s mother passed away just prior to Christmas from cancer.

Lakers Young Core Looking to Bounce Back

There’s no question that if Kuzma is back in the lineup against the Timberwolves that he’ll see a lot of playing time and some heavy usage. The Lakers’ 119-112 loss to the Knicks at home was a tough one, especially considering they were outscored 33-20 in the fourth quarter. While Ingram and Caldwell-Pope led the team in scoring, JaVale McGee (18 points) and Lonzo Ball (17) also produced.

Unfortunately, the Lakers shot just 29.7 percent from beyond the arc and 43.9 percent from the field. Aside from Ball knocking down five of his seven 3-point attempts, only Caldwell-Pope (33.3 percent) shot better than 25 percent from deep. Josh Hart struggled mightily with his shot, missing all but one of his nine 3-pointers.

