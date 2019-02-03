Gladys Knight Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Gladys Knight will be singing the National Anthem before kick-off for Super Bowl LIII, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams; the 2019 Super Bowl is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Knight is a Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter from Atlanta, known as the “Empress of Soul.”

Gladys Knight was born on May 28, 1944, which means she is 74 years old; she was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She began her singing career in the 1950s when she was only 7 years old when she won The Original Amateur Hour TV contest. Following that win, she formed a music group with her siblings and cousins called “The Pips.” The group became “Gladys Knight & the Pips” and had their first hit in the 1960s with “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.” One of their biggest hits was “Midnight Train to Georgia.” In the 1970s, Knight recorded her first solo album, and she officially started pursuing her solo career in the 1980s. Throughout her career, Gladys Knight has earned 7 Grammy Awards.

According to AJC.com, Gladys Knight & the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and a piece of an Atlanta road was named in Knight’s honor by the Georgia General Assembly in 2015.

CelebHeights.com estimates that Knight is 5′ 3 1/2″. Knight’s IMDB page also says she is 5′ 3 1/2″. Knight is currently a top guess for “the Bee” mask in Fox’s hit celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer, so her height has been of interest to fans of the show looking to make an educated guess regarding whether or not she’s a part of the competition.

Atlanta native @MsGladysKnight spoke to @craigmelvin about the criticism she’s facing for agreeing to sing the national anthem at this year’s #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/8Ut3z85mb3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2019

Knight has been criticized for agreeing to sing the National Anthem before the Super Bowl, because of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest and the career-ending backlash he received because of it. In defense, Knight said “Once we get into that love thing, it all just comes together and just goes wherever and we end up clapping and having a good time.” Kaepernick is currently suing the NFL for collusion. Some have said that Knight is crossing the “intellectual picket line” by singing the National Anthem; she told the Today Show that when her husband (who is also her manager) said “they want you to sing the National Anthem, she wrestled with it but ultimately decided that by singing the National Anthem, she could use this as an opportunity to bring people together.”

Following the announcement that Knight was going to be singing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LIII, she spoke in an interview about her experiences with prejudice early on in her career. She said “if we played a concert, it did two shows. We did one for the Caucasian people upstairs and one for the African-American people and people of color in the basement.” She then talked about how they supported and marched with Martin Luther King Jr., before praising the diversity of her current audience.

