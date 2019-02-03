Super Bowl Champion Rings Gallery & Photos – Who Makes Them?

Super Bowl LIII is tonight and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will be playing against one another for the title of 2019 Super Bowl Champions. The players, coaches, and owners of the winning team will receive an elaborate and specially-designed Super Bowl World Champions ring, made by Jostens.

Jostens is best known for its personalizable high school and college class ring designs, a tradition they say on their website that they started in 1897. According to the Star Tribune, Jostens has made 33 of the 51 Super Bowl rings designed since 1967. Star Tribune also shared a complete gallery of all 51 Super Bowl rings made and awarded so far on their site, for football fans to see how the designs have progressed over time.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIII, Jostens shared photos on Instagram of the ring designs they created for both teams’ Super Bowl wins in the past. When the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, Jostens designed them a massive ring with the Patriots’ logo as well as 5 diamond Vince Lombardi Trophies. Star Tribune says that this is the largest Super Bowl ring created so far, “with 283 diamonds to represent the Patriots’ 28-3 second-half deficit.” If the Patriots win again this year, expect that their Super Bowl ring will be even bigger, to represent the organization’s 6th NFL victory.

The Rams’ last Super Bowl win was in 1999; according to Star Tribune, the Rams “gave more than half of the 200 rings they ordered to coaches and non-playing personnel after their victory.” Their 1999 ring design was created using yellow gold and diamonds with a Vince Lombardi trophy in the center, outlined by a diamond football.

After the Rams won the Super Bowl last year, Jostens released an “Official Philadelphia Eagles Fan Jewelry Collection” for men and women. The collection includes necklaces, bracelets, cufflinks, and rings inspired by the Super Bowl World Champion ring Jostens made for the Eagles. They said the Super Bowl Champion ring designed for the Eagles’ 2018 win “is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats. The rare rough green sapphires were secured to match the official team color.”

According to Fox Business, the NFL covers the cost of about 150 rings for the winning team, and the yearly total of each set of rings is approximately $5 million. The team plays a role in creating the ring, and Jostens told Fox Business “Our main objective in designing with the team is to capture the story of the season.” The total design process takes about 4 months. ESPN reported that the Patriots’ 2015 Championship rings cost about $36,500 each.

According to Money.com, Super Bowl rings can sell on the secondary market for $40,000-50,000, depending on the winning team and their record. Rick Harrison, from Pawn Stars, told them that a Tom Brady Super Bowl ring could sell for as much as $250,000.

Jostens’ Instagram account shows that they also create the championship rings for other major sporting events, including the Stanley Cup, Major League Baseball World Series, and major Division I college sports’ National Championships.