John Calipari’s Daughters Shut Down Kentucky Basketball Twitter Troll

John Calipari’s daughters Erin and Megan have no time for Twitter hecklers, especially when it relates to their father’s career or Kentucky Wildcats basketball. And it’s hard to blame them, especially considering the immense success their father has had as a head coach. So to those interested in throwing shade, you can take this as a fair warning.

With Kentucky back in the Elite Eight for what feels like the 20th year in a row, it hasn’t stopped the anti-Kentucky/Calipari crowd on social media from trying to shoot their shot. But one recent fan decided to take a pretty terrible route with comments on John Calipari’s career, and he got both killed with kindness and literally laughed at.

First up was Erin, who responded to the comments that her dad was “an underachiever as a coach” at Kentucky … and to make matters worse, this came from a Wildcats fan.

Looking forward to seeing you in the elite 8, will. Enjoy the ride! #cantstealourjoy https://t.co/0Zx0qotb07 — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) March 30, 2019

Megan’s response was even more direct, and just featured a good laugh at the fan who decided to take a route that very few Kentucky fans would agree with.

For what it’s worth if I were in that spot, it probably would have been handled it far worse than how both of John’s daughters went about it. So kudos to them for taking the high road and not actually laying out the stats to easily derail the argument.

John Calipari’s Wife Ellen, Daughter Megan Attend Sweet 16

When Kentucky got past the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16, they did so with John’s wife Ellen and daughter Megan both in attendance. As Darrell Bird of The Cats’ Pause showed, the two certainly dealt with some stress throughout drama of what wound up as a narrow victory for the Wildcats.

The stress of @KentuckyMBB dramatic NCAA win over Houston on full display with @MeganteCalipari on Friday night. Clapping with the fight song much easier than final seconds. See all my photos from the game here: https://t.co/QSzXty1XVv via @DarrellBird pic.twitter.com/PO1q7Jolf2 — Darrell Bird (@DarrellBird) March 30, 2019

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Michael Huang also caught a nice moment between the Kentucky coach and his family, as he spotted his family after the Sweet 16 matchup.

Sweet moment at the end of the game as @UKCoachCalipari looks for and waves at his roommate Ellen and @MeganteCalipari before walking to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/sG35UMqbTZ — Michael Huang (@DrMikeUK) March 30, 2019

It’s unknown if the two will be in attendance for the Elite Eight matchup, and also whether Erin will be able to join. On a positive note, John’s son Brad will be at the game, as he’s been all season due to the fact that he’s on the team, but redshirting this year.

John Calipari’s Success With Kentucky

While many love to poke the people who have the most success, Calipari is a pretty good example of that. Over his 10 seasons with Kentucky, the head coach has posted a 305-70 record while being ranked as high as No. 1 in six of those years. He’s also led the Wildcats to either a regular season SEC title or conference championship on seven occasions.

For good measure, Calipari’s success has also led to four appearances in the Final Four with the potential to add one more to that mark during the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Over the span of his entire coaching career, the current Wildcats coach has gone 750-210, a 78.1 winning percentage.

