Texas Tech Final Four Opponent: Who Do the Red Raiders Play Next?

Texas Tech is headed to the Final Four and will take on the winner of the Duke-Michigan State matchup. The Red Raiders will not officially know their opponent until Sunday evening after the final Elite Eight game has been completed. What we do know is the game will be on Saturday, April 6th at either 6 or 8:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

According to OddsShark, Duke is a two-point favorite over Michigan State. If the Blue Devils are victorious, it would set up a rematch with Texas Tech.

The Blue Devils won 69-58 in their initial matchup on December 20, 2018. Texas Tech is playing like a different squad in March and could pose problems for a Duke team that struggles shooting the ball outside. Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders with 25 points and six rebounds in a losing effort.

Duke was able to win the game despite no player scoring more than 20 points. Zion Williamson led the Blue Devils with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

A matchup against Michigan State would be the first time these two teams have played this season. Given Texas Tech is a lower seed than either Michigan State or Duke, the Red Raiders will likely be underdogs when the Final Four betting line opens. Chris Beard has led one of the greatest transformations in college basketball.

“I wasn’t a great player, I don’t have a famous grandfather,” Beard told the Seattle Times. “I get up every day, surround myself with winners. Every day I feel like I’m an underdog…I’m always trying to act like I belong, and that’s just me. How I keep those players feeling the same way, it’s just who we are. We’ve got really good players, but we don’t have any McDonald’s All-Americans. We don’t have anybody on our team that has been given anything.”

Texas Tech Is Built on Great Defense & Three-Point Shooting

Texas Tech found a recipe to advance to their first Final Four in program history. The Red Raiders play great defense and can shoot the ball from outside. Culver is also a legit top-10 NBA draft pick and one of the many bright spots on the Texas Tech team.