D’Angelo Russell Trade: What Did Nets Send Lakers for Guard?

While D’Angelo Russell’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t pan out as originally hoped, the trade which sent him the Brooklyn Nets helped him turn a corner. Russell, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers out of Ohio State University did have success with his former team, but he’s had a breakout stretch in Brooklyn.

After being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2016, Russell played just one more season in Los Angeles. As current ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski revealed at the time, the trade sent Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets while Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft went to the Lakers.

Lakers are trading Tim Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Brook Lopez and 27th pick Thursday, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2017

At the time, the deal didn’t seem all that bad for the Lakers, but Russell has since become an All-Star and led the Nets to the 2019 NBA Playoffs along with the No. 6 seed in the East.

Lakers Add Kyle Kuzma With Pick From D’Angelo Russell Trade

Although the trade surely hurts some Lakers fans still with Russell now thriving in Brooklyn, it’s worth noting that the Lakers did select Kyle Kuzma with the pick they received. The end result of the deal could have looked far worse than it does currently and Kuzma’s emergence through the early stages of his career is a big reason for that.

After averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds as a rookie, Kuzma posted marks of 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in year No. 2. The increase in scoring is even more impressive when you consider the Lakers added LeBron James in free agency prior to Kuzma’s sophomore season.

As for Lopez, he didn’t pan out with the Lakers and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks during 2018 free agency. The veteran big man has found success playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, and there’s a decent chance the Lakers will have a new center during the 2019-20 season.

D’Angelo Russell’s Stats With Lakers vs. Nets

Although Russell progressed from year one to year two with the Lakers, it’s nothing like what he’s managed to do during the 2018-19 season. As a rookie, the former Buckeyes standout averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. He increased his scoring and assist marks specifically in year two, averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists along with 3.5 rebounds.

While Russell posted similar numbers during his first season with the Nets (15.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds), he excelled while playing 81 games this year. Heading into the playoffs, the 23-year-old tallied marks of 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Beyond that, he also posted career-high marks in field goal percentage (43.4) and 3-point shooting (36.9).

The Nets leader is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, per Spotrac, meaning the team can match any offer he receives. Based on Russell’s play as of late, there’s a very good chance he’ll receive a max contract when free agency rolls around, and it’ll be interesting to see what Brooklyn opts to do.

