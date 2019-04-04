Miami Heat NBA Playoff Chances: Can They Make it After 2nd Loss to Celtics?

In the last Miami NBA Playoff update, I stated that in this Eastern Conference race, there’s little margin for error. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra knew this, and activated his trio of injured players in Rodney McGruder (knee), Josh Richardson (heel) and Justise Winslow (thigh).

The three barely tallied in double figures combined, which contributed to a 112-102 home defeat to the Celtics Wednesday. This is the 2nd straight loss to Boston after Monday’s 110-105 decision.

Despite a 3-3 record in their last six, the Heat have chosen the wrong times to lose in the last 2 weeks. They win against dreadful teams like the Knicks or Mavericks, but haven’t gotten over the top against playoff contenders such as Boston or Orlando.

This is a reversal of fortune. Prior to the Beantown series, Miami (38-40) had won 6 of its last 9, which the only other losses coming to the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks. 2 of those wins come on the road versus likely Western playoff teams in Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

The loss lets the Magic pass Miami for the No. 8 spot in the East. The Heat trail them and the Nets by a half-game each and the Pistons by one.

Let’s take a look at Miami’s playoff chances after Wednesday, as well as most likely seeding and remaining schedule.

Heat Playoff Chances & Potential Seeds

The Heat did do some heavy lifting on the road versus the Thunder and Spurs to even be in this position. According to Playoff Status, Miami entered the evening with a 46 percent chance of making the postseason. That split up into a 20 percent chance at the 8-seed, 16 percent at the 7-seed and another 10 percent chance at the 6-seed.

ESPN’s BPI is also pessimistic, giving the Heat just over 46 percent odds. The metric also predicts a 40-42 record, which projects to 3-way tie for 8th place with Brooklyn and Orlando. Due to a tiebreaker, this would squeeze Dwyane Wade out of the playoffs in his final season.

Per Playoff Status, the loss puts a major dent in the postseason possibilities. Right now, the chances sit at 36 percent overall, 22 percent at the 8-seed, 10 percent at the 7 and just 4 at the 6.

Most Important Games Down the Road for the Heat

Unfortunately for the Heat, their schedule just ratcheted up in difficulty according to Playoff Status. Three of the final four games are on the road (at Minnesota, at Toronto and at Brooklyn).

Team Rankings pegs their final record at 40-42. The hope has to be that remaining games against playoff locks in the Raptors and Sixers to end the season are against teams that are resting starters.

At of the four remaining games, all of them have less than 51 percent win probabilities, including 3 below 41 percent. The highest game (Philadelphia at 50.7 percent) should be against a depleted roster as stated earlier. The two against Minnesota and Toronto are both under 40 percent.

The only bright side? Games away from South Beach aren’t the worst thing in the world. The Heat are currently 20-18 outside of American Airlines Arena.

Just like they did against the Western Conference last month, the Heat have to sneak victories over Eastern Conference ones down the stretch.